STN Expands Into AI Data Centers With Fully Integrated Model

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company now controls land, power, data center buildings and computing capacity, with its first fully integrated campus in Odessa, Texas

Pleasanton, CA, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STN One Incorporated today announced it is now fully vertically integrated, able to control every layer needed to deliver AI computing capacity, from securing land and power to developing data center buildings and operating the technology. This announcement introduces STN's full technology lifecycle, bringing together its physical infrastructure, computing services, and STN ONE enterprise AI agent platform under one operating model.







STN's Odessa campus in Ector County. photo cred STN

As AI demand grows, access to reliable power and suitable facilities continues to be a major obstacle. STN's expanded capabilities aim to reduce reliance on outside providers and bring new computing capacity online faster. The company's first fully integrated campus is in development in Odessa, Texas, with additional projects in Marshfield, Missouri, and Orangeburg, South Carolina.

“AI companies need more than just compute. They need facilities that are ready to support them, and getting those facilities built has become one of the industry's biggest challenges,” said Sabur Mian, founder and CEO of STN.“We are taking responsibility for the entire process, so our customers don't have to depend on multiple companies to get the capacity they need. Now we can build, power and operate the infrastructure our customers need for AI, all under one roof.”

STN ONE, the company's enterprise AI agent platform, is used across STN's support, finance, security and engineering operations. The platform uses AI agents that work alongside employees to monitor systems, identify potential problems and automate routine tasks. As its capabilities expand, STN ONE will help the company manage its infrastructure and services more efficiently while maintaining human oversight and approval for sensitive actions.

Odessa Campus Demonstrates New Model

STN's Odessa campus in Ector County is the first project to bring together all four elements of the company's approach. Construction began in May 2026 on a former industrial property that had remained largely unused for years.

The project uses on-site power generation and battery storage alongside a utility connection. This campus is designed to meet its own energy needs while following Texas' direction that large power users cover their associated costs. The campus also uses sealed, closed-loop cooling engineered for an arid climate, with no process water discharge.

STN placed its first Elemental Data Center on June 11, 2026, and fully commissioned it by July 31, ready to accept compute.

Elemental Data Centers are factory-built structures engineered by STN and manufactured to its specifications with essential operating systems already installed. Production takes place while crews prepare the site, shortening construction time. The design also allows STN to adapt to new generations of AI hardware by changing a single element. The first Elemental Data Center is designed for 2 megawatts and 1,024 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra B300 GPUs, and with that one change, the same footprint can support 1,008 NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB300 GPUs.

STN's new fully integrated model relies on STN ONE, the company's agentic operating system for AI infrastructure. STN ONE manages the entire operation, from engineering and infrastructure to the computing systems customers use. Together, these capabilities allow STN to build and operate its own facilities while delivering and managing AI computing services for customers. The company sees this as the first step toward autonomous data centers.

“STN ONE is already part of how we run our own company every day, and it is the same intelligence we bring to every customer environment we operate,” Mian said.“Anyone can host a workload; we operate it with our customers, from the facility to the application.”

Bringing New Jobs and Technical Skills to Odessa

Beyond expanding AI infrastructure, STN plans to provide skilled employment and workforce training opportunities for workers in the Permian Basin.

The Odessa project currently supports 375 jobs and is expected to create 200 permanent, highly skilled Dark AI Factory positions as operations expand.

“From the beginning, STN has proactively looked for ways to support our county,” said Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett.“They acknowledged the most common community concerns right away. For instance, they made it clear that the build will rely on its own water supply. They are prepared to be a good partner to Ector County by bringing an emerging industry and opportunities to a community that has, for decades, relied solely on oil and gas. We're excited for what STN is bringing to our community in terms of jobs, workforce training, and tax revenues.”

STN is also working with regional education and workforce organizations, including Odessa College and the University of Texas Permian Basin, to develop training opportunities for careers supporting AI infrastructure. The programs help local workers develop skills in advanced computing equipment maintenance and operating data center facilities. They also aim to prepare workers for specialized electrical and technical roles needed to operate AI data centers.

Photos available for publication here

About STN One Incorporated

STN One Incorporated is a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company headquartered in Pleasanton, California. STN owns powered land, generates its own power, manufactures its own data center buildings, delivers them as Elemental Data Centers, and operates AI compute through GPU One. Its STN ONE enterprise AI agent platform operates across the company's infrastructure and services, helping manage systems and automate daily operations. STN began as a managed service provider for regulated industries and now develops and operates purpose-built AI infrastructure across multiple states.

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