Martinrea Announces New Working Relationship With Raytheon

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TruNorth Aerospace & Defense USA and TruNorth Kaizen to support production acceleration and long-term manufacturing capability through lean expertise

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. today announced that TruNorth Aerospace & Defense USA, together with TruNorth Kaizen, both wholly owned U.S. companies of Martinrea International, has established a working relationship with Raytheon, an RTX business, to help accelerate Tomahawk® cruise missile production.

TruNorth will work alongside Raytheon's manufacturing operations teams to apply proven lean principles, processes and tools to strengthen manufacturing performance. This work will include sharing manufacturing knowledge and leadership operating principles to support long-term growth.

The collaboration will streamline manufacturing flow, line design and production processes to increase efficiencies and shorten production lead time. This will strengthen daily work practices and workforce development, helping Raytheon continue to scale production to meet the needs of the U.S. Department of War.

“This effort demonstrates the strength of what Martinrea does every day: operate world-class manufacturing plants,” said Pat D'Eramo, chief executive officer of Martinrea International.“Raytheon is accelerating munitions production while continuing to build the capacity and infrastructure required to respond to increasing demand across the defense industry. Our team brings deep lean operating experience to help make that happen. By working together, we can identify opportunities, implement practical solutions and transfer knowledge that help achieve these goals.”

TruNorth began working with Raytheon in the summer of 2026, initially applying its lean manufacturing methodology within Raytheon' operations. Early results from that work led to a broader engagement focused on embedding lean principles and operating efficiencies more deeply across Raytheon's manufacturing organization.

“This is an important step into the defense space,” said Rob Wildeboer, executive chairman of Martinrea International.“Our newly formed U.S. subsidiary, TruNorth Aerospace & Defense USA, has great potential. The opportunity goes beyond supporting today's production requirements. It is about helping build the manufacturing strength needed to respond to the evolving needs of the industry. Over time, we also see opportunities to become a direct manufacturing supplier to leading aerospace and defense companies.”

For Raytheon, the collaboration supports a broader focus on strengthening manufacturing readiness and developing the people, processes and operating systems required to respond to changing production needs.

“Our customers are counting on us to deliver critical capabilities when and where they are needed most. That means increasing production, accelerating delivery and bringing greater urgency to everything we do,” said Bob Butz, senior vice president for operations, supply chain and quality at Raytheon.“This collaboration with TruNorth will help us continue to increase production and enhance team effectiveness so that we can deliver the combat-proven systems our warfighters need.”

ABOUT MARTINTEA INTERNATIONAL INC.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems. Martinrea operates in 53 locations including Canada, the United States, Mexico, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea's vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit .

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