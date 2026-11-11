Avocado Green Mattress Opens Organic Mattress Store On Third Avenue In Midtown East, Its Third In New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress, a certified organic mattress brand and Certified B Corporation, has opened its third New York City store at 942 Third Avenue in Midtown Eas, between East 56th and East 57th Streets. The ground-floor showroom is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Avocado's organic mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture on the floor to try and compare

A second showroom floor, home to a Design Center for fabric and wood-finish selection, opens in 3-4 months. The Midtown East store joins Avocado's showrooms in the Flatiron Distric and Williamsburg, Brookly, and brings the brand to 16 company-owned stores and more than 850 retail locations across the United States.

A Five-Story Mural by Katie Spak

The store's most visible addition is a mural by Brooklyn artist Katie Spak that covers all five stories of the building's front façade. It illustrates the dream of natural sleep, set within lush greenery, and faces Third Avenue between East 56th and East 57th Streets. Spak designed the mural for Avocado, and the Overall Murals team painted it. It is her first mural in Manhattan; her work also appears at Avocado's Williamsburg store.

“When I was 17, my ceramics teacher recruited me to paint clouds on a water-stained wall in my high school's art department,” says Spak.“I didn't know what I wanted to be. I just knew I liked to paint really big. This is my first mural in Manhattan, five stories tall on Third Avenue, and it's a lifelong dream come true.”

Inside the Store

Avocado mattresses are GOTS-certified organic at the finished-product level and made with organic latex, wool, and cotton, with materials varying by model. At Midtown East, shoppers can feel those materials, try mattresses across Avocado's feel range, from Extra Firm to Ultra Plush, and experience how mattresses crafted without polyurethane foams actually sleep.

The second-floor Design Center, opening in 3-4 months, is where Avocado's team will work with shoppers, interior designers, and their clients on fabric selections and wood finishes. The store is a few blocks from the Decoration & Design Building and the Architects & Designers Building, the trade centers at the heart of Midtown East's design district.

“Choosing an organic mattress is easier when you can lie on it and ask someone who knows how it was made,” says Vy Nguyen, CEO of Avocado Green Mattress.“With Third Avenue, New Yorkers can now do that in Midtown East, the Flatiron District, and Williamsburg.”

“We wanted the building to tell people what's inside before they open the door, and Katie Spak's mural certainly does that right from the sidewalk,” says Joanna Harrison, Creative Director of Avocado Green Mattress.“Inside, the space is warm, inviting and homey - the opposite of what you would expect from a mattress store. Upstairs, the Design Center will have fabrics, wood finishes, and dedicated support for design and trade professionals.”

Avocado's Three New York City Stores