Xometry To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
- 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, Telecommunications (TIMT) Conference: Tuesday, November 17, in New York City UBS Global Technology and AI Conference: Wednesday, December 2, in Scottsdale, Arizona
To learn more about Xometry visit the Investor Relations section of Xometry's website.
About Xometry
Xometry's (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-native marketplace, popular Thomas industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their businesses and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com or follow Xometry on LinkedIn.
Investor Contact
Shawn Milne
VP, Investor Relations
240-335-8132
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Media Contact
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