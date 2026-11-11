Xometry To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

To learn more about Xometry visit the Investor Relations section of Xometry's website. About Xometry Xometry's (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-native marketplace, popular Thomas industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their businesses and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com or follow Xometry on LinkedIn.

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