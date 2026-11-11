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Xometry To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


Date: 2026-11-11 09:17:30

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global, AI-native marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor events:

  • 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, Telecommunications (TIMT) Conference: Tuesday, November 17, in New York City
  • UBS Global Technology and AI Conference: Wednesday, December 2, in Scottsdale, Arizona

To learn more about Xometry visit the Investor Relations section of Xometry's website.
About Xometry
Xometry's (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-native marketplace, popular Thomas industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their businesses and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com or follow Xometry on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Shawn Milne
VP, Investor Relations
240-335-8132
...

Media Contact
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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