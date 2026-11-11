Jinkosolar Tiger Neo 5.0 Combines 25.52% Efficiency With Refined All-Black Design

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JinkoSolar has unveiled its Tiger Neo 5.0 all-black solar module, combining industry-leading efficiency, exceptional performance, and refined aesthetics. Designed for discerning homeowners, the module maximizes power generation within limited rooftop space while seamlessly complementing modern residential architecture.









Residential, particularly high-end villa owners, are seeking a combination of power and prestige; Tiger Neo 5.0 stands out from the crowd. Tailored for the elite, taste-conscious villa end users, Tiger Neo 5.0 redefines the installation experience, offering a symphony of roof-integrated harmony and efficiency.

Tiger Neo 5.0, the sleek black panel, delivers 510 Wp of power in a 1762*1134mm size, making it the highest energy-efficiency panel at 25.52%, higher than any other same-sized panels ever made so far.

Tiger Neo 5.0's sleek aesthetic is appealing because it blends elegance and aggressive styling with precise geometry that looks powerful in its quietness. Efficiency and aesthetics have defined Tiger Neo 5.0 since its development began.

Balanced proportions, clean lines, and pure black surfaces define the design of Tiger Neo 5.0, capturing the essence of minimalist aesthetics. This first-ever villa architecture-targeted panel inspires increasing innovation in terms of research and aesthetic language. It gives every detail a character that is both performance-oriented and elegant.

Key Design Elements

* Pure Black: Smooth, taut body with a low-profile frame in deep black wrap, seamlessly integrated with the roof into one piece.

* Sleek Shapes: Crisp lines, dual glass encapsulation to define shape, strength and reliability.

* Visual Non-Disturbance: Uninterrupted all-black roof highlights every sharp energy.

Tiger Neo 5.0 was established with the mission to combine the spirit of the brand with innovation to create consistently new and unexpected performance PV solutions. Its global R&D center brings together the great architects, who work in close contact with the Technical Office to create the perfect balance between form and function. Now, true works of art and powerful generators are brought to life.

Key Features & Specifications

1. Striking Aesthetics: Tiger Neo 5.0 differentiates itself with its precise target positioning that seamlessly blends striking aesthetics with raw power. Owning the Tiger Neo 5.0 empowered roof system isn't just about function; it's a statement of style and an eco-living attitude that resonates with elite demographics.

2. High-Performance Rooftop Panel: Under the glass and aluminum frame of every Tiger Neo 5.0 panel lies a powerhouse of performance driven by the most advanced TAC technology. Villa roofs, known for their space constraints, are captivated by the 25.52% module efficiency of Tiger Neo 5.0, which propels these panels to an astonishing power of 510 Wp in a 48-cell format, 30 watts more than conventional BC peers. Its better low-light performance and less shade impact make it a dream panel for villa installation.

3. Cutting-Edge Technology: Tiger Neo 5.0 doesn't just excel in performance; it also embraces cutting-edge technology. Its interiors boast state-of-the-art TAC technology, which was widely considered the next-generation iteration after N-type, or even assumed to be the ultimate innovation of single-junction monocrystalline silicon before tandem was unleashed. For efficiency-savvy rooftop installations, this combination of high-tech amenities with a lure appearance is a compelling reason to choose Tiger Neo 5.0.

4. Exclusivity: Buying Tiger Neo 5.0 is not merely possessing a panel; it's a status symbol that speaks volumes about the villa owners' taste and eco-tech enthusiasts. The limited production capacity and the prestige associated with JinkoSolar's“First PV Brand” contribute to its allure.

For those eager to experience a stunning, aesthetically pleasing and highly efficient solar roof system, Tiger Neo 5.0 is the destination of choice, embodying style, power and reliability.

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