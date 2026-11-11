Lbank Reaffirms Fund Safety And Transparent Risk Review

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBank has issued a statement addressing recent allegations concerning account restrictions and withdrawal issues, reaffirming its commitment to fund safety and transparent risk reviews. The exchange clarified that the user had been permitted to withdraw 100% of their deposited principal before making the allegations publicly, while the remaining withdrawal restriction applies only to funds potentially linked to abnormal activity.

According to LBank, its risk-control review identified multiple irregularities involving device usage and account access. One key finding was that the user had conducted trading activities across nearly 50 different devices under the same account. The review also identified the use of different devices across multiple KYC verification sessions, closely matching installation and login timestamps between verification devices and the device used for initial registration, as well as simultaneous account access across multiple devices. LBank said these patterns raised concerns requiring further verification under its risk control procedures and applicable User Agreement.

LBank emphasized that the restrictions were based on identified risk indicators rather than the account's trading profitability. The exchange has assigned a dedicated team to review the user's objections and reassess the basis, scope, and necessity of the remaining restrictions, taking into account trading records, explanations provided by the user, and applicable platform rules. It also confirmed that deposit, withdrawal, and trading services not subject to the restrictions in this case continue to operate normally. The user retains the right to challenge the assessment, submit complaints, and pursue available legal remedies.

The case also highlights the broader security challenges facing centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. Founded in 2015, LBank has operated for more than a decade and says it has maintained a record of zero major security incidents over the past decade. In August 2026, the exchange launched its Crypto Resilience Initiative, bringing blockchain security firms CertiK and SlowMist into its security framework. The initiative focuses on security assessments, vulnerability identification, threat intelligence, incident response, and emerging risks associated with AI agents. LBank also holds ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, reflecting its efforts to establish a structured information security management framework. LBank's commitment to regulatory compliance is also reflected in its responsiveness to regulatory concerns. According to CoinDesk and official court records, in September 2026, the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) requested LBank's removal from an AIFC Court order following measures taken by the exchange to address the regulator's concerns. The court subsequently approved the request and formally removed LBank from the order.

As the cryptocurrency industry continues to expand, security has become a central consideration for centralized exchanges. Risks extend beyond asset custody to account access, device identity, suspicious trading patterns, external attacks, and emerging threats involving AI-driven technologies. Effective risk management requires more than detecting suspicious activity. Exchanges must also establish clear review procedures, ensure restrictions are proportionate to identified risks, and provide transparent communication and meaningful channels for users to challenge decisions. The LBank case highlights the importance of balancing platform-wide security with individual user rights. As the industry matures, exchanges that combine technical defenses with accountable risk governance and transparent dispute resolution will be better positioned to build lasting user trust.

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