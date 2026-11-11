Toobit Announces BPTY Presale On Launchpad

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces that Bot Party Club (BPTY) will be featured in its fifth Launchpad presale of 2026.

The presale opens on November 16 at 08:00 UTC and closes on November 17 at 06:00 UTC. Additional information on presale eligibility and participation is available in Toobit's official announcement.

Following the presale, Toobit will introduce a $30,000 BPTY trading campaign running from November 17 to December 8, 2026. The campaign will offer rewards through daily lucky draws, new-trader incentives, and spot trading volume milestones, with BPTY tokens and Futures Position Vouchers among the available prizes.

The BPTY presale follows four Launchpad projects introduced earlier this year: FWX, SOLIB, DHF, and Hallucoin (HALLU). HALLU, the most recent presale, sold out in just over a minute and recorded a highest ROI of 198.33%.

Toobit Launchpad gives traders access to token presales ahead of exchange listings. Its 72-hour price protection policy allows eligible participants to request a full refund of their subscription amount if the token's market price falls below its presale price within three days of listing.

Bot Party Club is a community-driven meme project centered on fictional characters inspired by internet bots, including social media responders, search assistants, and trading bots. The project encourages participants to create original bot personalities and contribute memes, comics, stickers, and animations.

According to CoinGecko's Q2 2026 Crypto Industry Report, meme coins accounted for 12.1% of user interest across tracked cryptocurrency narratives, making them the most popular category during the quarter. Artificial intelligence followed at 11.2%, reflecting sustained attention to digital asset projects associated with internet culture and technology.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

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