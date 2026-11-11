PT Distinction Brings Its Full Nutrition Coaching Toolkit Into One Place, Included On Every Plan Of Its Personal Trainer Software

CHIPPENHAM, England, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PT Distinction, the independently owned personal trainer software company founded in 2010 by Tim Saye and Adam Saye, has brought its nutrition coaching tools together in a dedicated Nutrition area for every client. Trainers can plan, track and coach nutrition in the same place they manage each client's workouts, habits and check-ins.

Every nutrition tool is included in every PT Distinction plan, with no add-ons or upgrade fees. Plans start at $19.90 per month.

The Nutrition Coaching toolkit includes:



AI Meal Planner: generates a personalized meal plan based on a client's goals, activity, food preferences and restrictions, which the trainer can send as is or adjust

Calorie Counter with Barcode and AI Food Scanner: clients can scan a food barcode, and if it isn't recognized, AI identifies the product from a photo of the packaging and adds its nutrition data

Photo Food Diary: clients log meals by taking a photo, without measuring portions

MyFitnessPal integration: optional two-way sync of macros, calories and micronutrients

Adherence chart: shows which clients are meeting their nutrition targets and which are falling behind

Recipes and dishes, nutrition habit coaching, video coaching, and pre-made nutrition coaching templates built by degree-qualified nutritionists A Nutrition Library for PDFs, videos and text resources



“Trainers shouldn't need a separate nutrition app, or a bigger bill, to coach their clients' nutrition properly,” said Tim Saye, co-founder of PT Distinction.“We still own and run PT Distinction ourselves. We don't answer to shareholders looking to charge for every new feature, so everything we build is included on every plan.”

Learn more at .

About PT Distinction

PT Distinction is the #1-rated personal trainer software on Capterra, GetApp and Software Advice and is used by over 60,000 training businesses around the world. It helps trainers manage clients, deliver coaching and grow their fitness business, with workout programming, nutrition and habit coaching, client communication, payments and AI tools in one platform. Founded in 2010 by Tim Saye and Adam Saye, the company is independently owned and run by its founders. Every feature is included on every plan. Learn more at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media contact John Robertson, Head of Marketing, PT Distinction...