Longevitix Expands AI Clinical Intelligence Platform To Address Gaps In Women's Preventive Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capabilities help physicians deliver personalized care with a focus on perimenopause and menopause.

New York, NY, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longevitix a provider of a clinical intelligence platform for preventive and longevity medicine, today announced an extension to its platform dedicated to women's health, designed to help physicians deliver more personalized, data-driven care. These new capabilities interpret health information in the context of a woman's life stage, related symptoms and risk factors and identifies opportunities for proactive care.

Women's health has seen rapid growth in specialized services and at-home diagnostics, but patient information often remains fragmented across providers and devices. Longevitix is addressing this gap by bringing together medical records, laboratory results, imaging, wearable data, medical history and patient-reported symptoms into one holistic clinical view, helping physicians make more informed care decisions.

The Longevitix women's health solution offers several capabilities that now support a more comprehensive and personalized approach to women's healthcare:



Evaluates the whole patient, through a women's lens: The women's health solution examines health across more than 15 clinical domains, with seven focused on women's health including hormones and menstrual cycles, gynecologic and reproductive health, cancer screening, sexual health, pelvic and urinary health, hair and skin, and bone and muscle health. With this information, physicians can quickly identify areas that are on track and those that may need attention.

Understands life stages: Interprets clinical findings based on a woman's life stage including reproductive years, perimenopause, menopause and later in life, recognizing that the significance of a result changes with age.

Connects the dots on related health changes: Helps physicians understand how changes such as declining estrogen, can affect sleep, mood, bone health and cholesterol, rather than viewing symptoms in isolation.

Tracks symptoms and treatment response: Patients can also record symptoms in daily journals, providing clinical teams with insight into their experiences and responses to treatment.

Incorporates wearable data: Connects with devices and platforms such as Oura, Apple Health and Whoop, bringing sleep quality, overnight temperature and heart rate data into the clinical picture. Supports personalized care planning: Gives physicians access to lifestyle, supplement, hormone therapy and medication options, with supporting research and expected effects. Patients receive personalized reports and care plans through the app.

These capabilities are particularly relevant during perimenopause and menopause, when hormonal changes can affect multiple aspects of health. The transition can bring symptoms such as hot flashes, sleep disruption, brain fog and joint pain, while also influencing longer-term risks related to cardiovascular health and bone loss. By connecting information across clinical domains and tracking changes over time, Longevitix helps physicians consider both current symptoms and opportunities for preventive intervention.

“Women's health requires looking beyond individual symptoms or isolated test results to understand the full picture of a patient's health,” said Dr. Neil Panchal, CMO of Longevitix.“During perimenopause and menopause, changes that affect sleep, mood, metabolism and bone health can be interconnected, yet they are often addressed separately. Our women's health solution helps physicians connect the dots, interpret information in the context of each patient's life stage, and make more informed decisions about prevention and personalized care.”

Longevitix is a physician-led AI clinical platform that empowers healthcare providers to deliver personalized, evidence-based preventive and longevity care. It brings together medical records, lab results, imaging, wearable data and lifestyle information, turning complex patient data into actionable clinical insights and personalized care plan suggestions backed by traceable scientific evidence. With deep clinical intelligence, customizable workflows, a physician co-pilot, and tools for care team collaboration and ongoing patient engagement, Longevitix helps clinicians make more informed decisions, save time, and support patients between visits, while keeping physicians in control of care. For more information, visit.

About Longevitix

Founded in early 2025 by Effie Arditi, Gaby Hayon, and Dr. Neil Panchal, Longevitix is a healthcare technology company on a mission to make evidence-based preventive care accessible to everyone by empowering physicians with AI tools that translate complex patient data and the latest science into personalized care. As consumer demand for proactive healthcare grows, Longevitix equips clinicians to meet that demand and bring advances in longevity science into everyday practice. The company serves providers across preventive, longevity, functional, and integrative medicine.

Learn more at longevitix.c.

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Longevitix +1 410-658-8246...