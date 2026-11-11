Worship Leader Shortage Creates Opportunity For Christian Higher Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cedarville University Grads Help Meet Growing Need for Biblically Trained Leaders

Cedarville, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As evangelical churches across the United States face a growing shortage of qualified worship leaders, Christian colleges and universities are preparing the next generation of ministry leaders. With thousands of congregations expected to need new worship pastors in the coming years, Cedarville University is helping address the challenge through specialized worship education, theological training and practical ministry experience.

According to a 2026 study reported by Baptist Press, Southern Baptist churches alone are projected to need more than 20,000 worship leaders by 2040. The study, which examined 4,530 churches, found that nearly 1,900 congregations are currently looking for a worship leader and 51% have no identified plan for developing future leaders.

The challenge extends beyond Southern Baptist churches. A 2025 Worship Leader Research survey of 3,384 North American worship leaders found that 60% had received only informal training, underscoring the need for structured educational opportunities that combine biblical knowledge, musical excellence and ministry leadership.

Today's worship leaders do far more than direct music during Sunday services. They plan worship services, select biblically appropriate songs, lead congregational singing, coordinate musicians and production teams, develop volunteers and provide spiritual leadership. These responsibilities require theological understanding, musical proficiency and the ability to lead people effectively.

Cedarville Graduate Demonstrates National Worship Ministry Impact

For Grant McCurdy, a 2014 Cedarville University graduate, preparing to lead worship became the foundation for a ministry that reaches churches well beyond his own congregation.

McCurdy serves as senior director of worship and production at The Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, where he helps lead worship ministry for a prominent evangelical congregation.

His influence also extends to churches across the country through worship music. As a college student, McCurdy reinterpreted the historic hymn "A Mighty Fortress" and enlisted Cedarville's HeartSong ministry team in recording the new arrangement. The recording has attracted more than one million views on YouTube, introducing the centuries-old hymn to new audiences and providing churches with another resource for congregational worship.

McCurdy's journey illustrates how Cedarville graduates are using their theological education, musical training and ministry experience to strengthen worship in local churches while influencing Christian worship on a broader scale.

Another graduate, Robert Rhodes, who earned his degree in 2016, serves as worship pastor at Dayton Avenue Baptist Church in Xenia, Ohio. While attending Cedarville, Rhodes developed his ministry skills by leading a chapel worship band, performing with the Inversions gaining experience in audio production.

His preparation reflects the importance of combining classroom education with practical ministry experience, particularly as churches seek worship leaders capable of overseeing increasingly complex responsibilities.

Planning for the Next Generation of Worship Leadership

While many evangelical churches lack formal succession plans for worship leadership, Patterson Park Church in Beavercreek, Ohio, has an intentional plan for an upcoming transition in their worship leadership.

Dr. John Mohler, a 1979 Cedarville College graduate who has served as the church's worship leader for 41 years, will retire at the end of 2026. His successor, Rusty Myers, is pursuing a master's degree in worship and theology at Cedarville University as he prepares to assume the leadership role.

The transition illustrates how churches can approach worship leadership succession intentionally, honoring the experience of longtime ministry leaders and investing in the theological education and leadership preparation of those who will follow them.

For Patterson Park, the transition also reflects the continuing relationship between Christian higher education and the local church, as one Cedarville alumnus concludes more than four decades of ministry and a current graduate student prepares to lead worship in the years ahead.

Preparing the Next Generation of Worship Leaders

Cedarville University, a nationally recognized evangelical Christian university in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate worship programs designed to equip students for effective ministry in local churches.

Through its Bachelor of Arts in worship, Cedarville integrates biblical theology, musical excellence and hands-on ministry preparation. Students gain experience through the university's daily chapel services, HeartSong ministry teams and partnerships with local churches. Cedarville also offers two online programs in this area, including the Master of Theological Students in worship and theology and a graduate certificate in worship.

Cedarville University's Department of Music and Worship reports a 95.65% placement success rate, with an overwhelming majority of recent graduates employed or pursuing graduate education within six months of graduation. The figure reflects outcomes across the department's music and worship programs rather than the percentage of graduates serving specifically as church worship leaders.

These opportunities allow students to develop musical and leadership skills while learning to plan worship services, lead congregations and work collaboratively with pastors, musicians and ministry teams.

As evangelical churches confront the need to replace retiring worship leaders and develop future ministry leadership, Christian higher education institutions have an important role in preparing qualified candidates.

Through its worship programs, Cedarville University is helping equip current and future worship leaders like McCurdy, Rhodes and Myers with the biblical foundation, musical skills and practical experience needed to serve the church faithfully for generations to come.

Cedarville University, an evangelical Christian institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate residential and online programs across arts, sciences and professional fields. With 7,542 students, it is among Ohio's largest private universities and is ranked among the nation's top five evangelical universities in the Wall Street Journal's 2027 Best Colleges in the U.S. Cedarville is also known for its vibrant Christian community, challenging academics and high graduation and retention rates. Learn more at cedarville.edu.

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LEADING WORSHIP WORSHIP FROM THE HEART

CONTACT: Mark D. Weinstein Cedarville University 937-766-8800...