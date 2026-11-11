Gene Therapy - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On 23% CAGR As The Market Hits US$6 Billion By 2030 Benchmark Amgen, Alnylam, Biomarin, Biogen And Bluebird Bio

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gene Therapy - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Gene Therapy Market to Reach US$6 Billion by 2030, Driven by Gene-Editing Innovation and Demand for Advanced Treatments

The global gene therapy market was valued at US$1.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$6 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by advances in genetic research, expanding clinical pipelines, regulatory incentives, and rising demand for durable treatments across oncology, neurology, rare diseases, cardiovascular conditions, and infectious diseases.

The comprehensive gene therapy market report provides an independent analysis of industry trends, competitive conditions, growth opportunities, and forecasts through 2030. It also examines the latest global tariff developments and their effects on supply chains, sourcing strategies, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, investment decisions, and regional market prospects.

Gene Therapy Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Gene therapy is reshaping treatment strategies by targeting the genetic mechanisms associated with serious and often difficult-to-treat diseases. Continued progress in CRISPR-Cas9 and other gene-editing platforms is improving precision while supporting the development of therapies designed to address disease-causing mutations. Advances in viral vectors, non-viral delivery systems, manufacturing processes, and cell-targeting technologies are also enhancing therapeutic performance and broadening potential clinical applications.

Demand is increasing as healthcare systems seek new options for patients with genetic disorders, cancer, neurological diseases, and rare conditions that have limited treatment alternatives. Recent gene therapy approvals and commercialization milestones have strengthened investor confidence and encouraged pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and academic institutions to expand research and development programs.

Regulatory mechanisms, including orphan drug designations and accelerated review pathways, continue to support innovation for severe and underserved conditions. Strategic collaborations are further accelerating clinical translation, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and improving access to specialized expertise.

Despite the positive outlook, the market faces challenges involving long-term safety, off-target genetic changes, immune responses to viral vectors, manufacturing complexity, treatment affordability, and regulatory oversight. Ethical concerns surrounding germline editing also remain central to policy discussions and reinforce the need for rigorous governance and clinical monitoring.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the technological, regulatory, economic, and competitive developments shaping the global gene therapy industry. Analysis indicates that improved vector engineering, next-generation gene-editing systems, scalable production capacity, and personalized medicine will remain key growth catalysts. Companies able to demonstrate clinical durability, manufacturing consistency, regulatory compliance, and viable reimbursement models are expected to be best positioned for long-term market success.

The report also evaluates the implications of tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries. Coverage includes supply chain disruption, sourcing changes, geographic realignment, trade-related cost pressures, and the continuing effects of tariff policies on the biopharmaceutical sector. Revised forecasts incorporate economic uncertainty, structural shifts in globalization, and evolving regional investment patterns.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Vector type: Viral vectors and non-viral vectors.

Applications: Oncological disorders, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and other applications. Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

The viral vector segment is forecast to reach US$5.5 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 23.3%. The non-viral vector segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period, reflecting continued investment in alternative delivery technologies designed to address safety, targeting, and immune-response considerations.

The United States gene therapy market was valued at US$928.9 million in 2024. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 29.5%, reaching US$216.3 million by 2030. The report also assesses growth patterns and commercial opportunities across Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider European market, and Asia-Pacific.

Report Benefits and Key Questions Addressed



Independent annual sales analysis and gene therapy market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Assessment of the major trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging revenue opportunities influencing the industry.

Regional and segment-level analysis of expected market growth and competitive positioning.

Evaluation of viral and non-viral vector technologies across major therapeutic applications.

Updated analysis of tariffs, trade negotiations, economic uncertainty, and supply chain realignment.

Competitive intelligence covering global market shares, leading brands, and company positioning. Historical market analysis from 2015 through 2023 and complimentary report updates for one year.

The study addresses how the global gene therapy market is expected to evolve through 2030, which segments are likely to record the strongest growth, how regional market shares may change, and which companies are positioned to benefit from advances in gene editing, vector technology, precision medicine, and biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles 154 companies active in the gene therapy market. Featured organizations include Amgen, Inc.; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Bionomics Ltd.; BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.; AnGes, Inc.; Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.; Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc.; Advantagene, Inc.; Biogen, Inc.; Abeona Therapeutics; Aptah; Avrobio; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; and Biocardia, Inc.

Coverage includes company presence across major geographic markets, competitive positioning, product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and the strategic factors likely to influence future growth. Updated global market share estimates and expert commentary provide additional context for organizations evaluating investment, partnership, product development, and market-entry opportunities in the rapidly expanding gene therapy sector.

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