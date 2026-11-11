Genetic Testing - Global Strategic Business Report: Secure Share Of A US$26.4 Billion Market By 2030 As Agilent Technologies, Asuragen, Biocartis, And Agena Bioscience Accelerate

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Genetic Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Genetic Testing Market to Reach US$26.4 Billion by 2030 as Genomic Innovation Accelerates

The global genetic testing market was valued at US$15 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$26.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for personalized medicine, increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, broader use of genomic testing in oncology, and continued advances in sequencing technologies and data analytics.

The comprehensive genetic testing market report examines global and regional trends, competitive developments, growth opportunities, and forecasts through 2030. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments, trade negotiations, supply chain disruptions, sourcing changes, and geographic realignment affecting genetic testing companies, laboratories, technology providers, and healthcare systems.

Genetic Testing Market Trends and Technology Advances

Next-generation sequencing (NGS), CRISPR research, bioinformatics, and artificial intelligence are transforming genetic testing workflows. NGS enables faster and more cost-effective analysis of genomic data while improving testing capacity and diagnostic accuracy. AI-supported platforms are strengthening the interpretation of complex genetic datasets, helping laboratories and clinicians generate more actionable insights.

These developments are expanding the role of genetic testing in cancer care, cardiovascular medicine, rare disease diagnosis, prenatal and newborn screening, carrier screening, pharmacogenomics, and predictive testing. Personalized medicine is also becoming a major market catalyst as healthcare providers increasingly use genomic information to select therapies, assess treatment response, and reduce the risk of adverse effects.

Direct-to-consumer genetic testing continues to broaden market participation by increasing public awareness and access. At the same time, government funding, private investment, clinical research, and product development are supporting new applications across preventive care and disease management.

Regulatory, Privacy, and Ethical Considerations

Regulatory oversight remains central to the development of the genetic testing industry. Governments and healthcare authorities are strengthening requirements related to informed consent, test quality, clinical validity, data security, confidentiality, and genetic discrimination. These measures are critical as laboratories and digital health platforms manage growing volumes of sensitive genomic information.

Ethical considerations surrounding prenatal testing, hereditary disease risk, incidental findings, and predisposition to late-onset conditions continue to influence public policy and consumer confidence. Companies that maintain transparent data practices, demonstrate clinical utility, and comply with evolving regulatory standards will be better positioned to build trust and compete effectively.

Market Segments and Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the genetic testing market by type, application, and geography. Testing types include prenatal and newborn testing, diagnostic testing, predictive and presymptomatic testing, carrier testing, pharmacogenomic testing, and other specialized categories. Applications include cancer, genetic diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and additional clinical uses.



Cancer applications: This segment is projected to reach US$13.6 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Genetic disease applications: The segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% through 2030.

United States: The U.S. genetic testing market was valued at US$6 billion in 2024. China: China is expected to record an 11.9% CAGR and reach US$1.9 billion by 2030.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Additional regional analysis addresses market conditions in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks how tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries could influence laboratory equipment costs, reagent sourcing, sequencing platform availability, international distribution, and investment decisions. Updated forecasts account for economic uncertainty, supply chain turbulence, changing trade relationships, and structural shifts in globalization.

Historical analysis from 2015 through 2023 supports revised annual market forecasts for 2024 through 2030. The research also evaluates population trends, healthcare access, urbanization, innovation pipelines, product development, process improvements, and emerging technologies shaping the global genetic testing market.

Competitive Intelligence and Report Coverage

The report provides independent annual sales analysis and forecasts in US$ millions, alongside competitive positioning and global market share estimates. It assesses major participants using Strong, Active, Niche, and Trivial market presence categories and identifies strategic opportunities across high-growth applications and regions.

Among the 249 companies featured are Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Asuragen, Inc.; Biocartis NV; Agena Bioscience, Inc.; ARUP Laboratories; Bioiberica SAU; AutoGenomics, Inc.; Biodesix, Inc.; Admera Health; Annoroad Gene Technology; Berry Genomics Co., Ltd.; Ariel Precision Medicine, Inc.; AlphaBiolabs Ltd.; AnchorDx; and Alexian Brothers of America, Inc.

Strategic Value of the Genetic Testing Market Report



Detailed analysis of global genetic testing market size, growth rates, segments, and geographic opportunities.

Assessment of technology trends involving NGS, artificial intelligence, bioinformatics, and emerging genomic applications.

Evaluation of tariff impacts, sourcing risks, trade developments, and supply chain realignment.

Competitive intelligence covering leading companies, brands, market presence, and strategic positioning.

Actionable insights designed to support investment planning, market entry, product development, and revenue growth. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market and industry developments.

The report addresses how the global genetic testing market is expected to evolve through 2030, which applications will generate the strongest growth, how regional market shares may change, and what regulatory, economic, technological, and competitive factors will shape future opportunities.

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