Epigenetics - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On An 18.2% CAGR To Secure The $5.5 Billion 2030 Market As Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, And Bio-Rad Disrupt Precision Medicine

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Epigenetics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Epigenetics Market Forecast to Reach US$5.5 Billion by 2030

The global epigenetics market was valued at US$2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5.5 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. Market growth is being supported by advances in next-generation sequencing, single-cell analysis, bioinformatics, high-resolution imaging and artificial intelligence, alongside rising demand for precision medicine and targeted therapeutics.

The comprehensive global epigenetics market report analyzes industry trends, growth drivers, competitive dynamics, technologies, applications and regional opportunities. It also evaluates recent tariff developments, trade policy changes, supply chain disruption and sourcing realignment affecting epigenetics products, instruments, reagents and research operations.

Epigenetics Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Epigenetic mechanisms, including DNA methylation, histone modification and non-coding RNA interactions, are increasingly important to disease research, diagnostics and drug development. Their potential reversibility has made them valuable therapeutic targets in oncology, neurodegenerative disorders, metabolic diseases and other complex conditions.

Epigenetic biomarkers are gaining prominence for disease detection, patient stratification, prognosis assessment and treatment monitoring. In oncology, methylation signatures and other molecular markers are supporting earlier diagnosis and more personalized treatment selection. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are also applying epigenetic screening to identify drug targets, optimize development programs and improve clinical outcomes.

Technological progress remains central to market expansion. Whole-genome bisulfite sequencing, ChIP sequencing and single-cell sequencing enable detailed analysis of DNA methylation, histone modifications and cellular heterogeneity. Advanced fluorescence and super-resolution imaging techniques provide additional insight into chromatin organization and epigenetic activity within living cells.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced computational analytics are further accelerating research by integrating large sequencing and imaging datasets. These capabilities support the creation of comprehensive epigenetic maps, improve predictions of gene activity and help identify associations between molecular changes and disease progression.

Applications Across Major Industry Segments

Oncology represents a major application area for the global epigenetics market. Researchers and clinicians are investigating epigenetic mechanisms involved in tumor development, metastasis and resistance to therapy. Histone deacetylase inhibitors and DNA methyltransferase inhibitors are among the therapeutic approaches being used or evaluated to restore tumor-suppressor activity and increase cancer-cell sensitivity to treatment.

In neuroscience, epigenetics research is advancing understanding of Alzheimer's disease, autism, depression and other neurological or neurodevelopmental conditions. Studies of DNA methylation and histone acetylation are contributing to new therapeutic strategies involving brain plasticity, memory formation and cognitive function.

Regenerative medicine is another important growth area. Epigenetic reprogramming supports stem-cell research, tissue engineering and the development of patient-specific regenerative treatments. Modulation of epigenetic states can guide cell differentiation and potentially improve tissue regeneration for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, spinal cord injuries and other conditions.

Agricultural applications are also expanding. Epigenetic research is being used to investigate crop responses to drought, heat, pathogens and other environmental stressors. These approaches may support the development of resilient, high-yield crop varieties while reducing reliance on chemical inputs and strengthening food security.

Market Scope and Segment Analysis



Products: Epigenetics kits, reagents, enzymes, instruments and consumables.

Technologies: DNA methylation, histone methylation, histone acetylation, large non-coding RNA, microRNA modification and chromatin structure technologies.

Applications: Oncology and non-oncology applications. Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

The epigenetics kits segment is forecast to reach US$2.2 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 19.2%. The epigenetics reagents segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period.

Regionally, the United States epigenetics market was valued at US$745.8 million in 2024. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% and reach US$549.7 million by 2030. The report also provides detailed market analysis for Japan, Canada, Germany and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks how rising chronic disease prevalence, demand for personalized medicine and continued investment in biomedical research are reshaping the epigenetics industry. It examines the growing use of epigenetic biomarkers in precision oncology, rare disease research, treatment-response prediction and disease monitoring.

The report tracks technology adoption across academic, clinical and commercial settings, including the expanding role of next-generation sequencing, single-cell platforms, bioinformatics, AI and machine learning. Domain specialists also assess how lower research costs, improved analytical performance and scalable workflows are broadening access to epigenetics technologies.

Expert commentary evaluates changing competitive conditions, commercialization opportunities and barriers to market growth. The analysis addresses regulatory considerations, research complexity, data integration requirements, reimbursement dynamics and the need for clinically validated biomarkers.

Tariff, Trade and Economic Analysis



Tariff and trade impact: Analysis of tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries, including supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruption and geographic realignment.

Revised market forecasts: Updated global and regional projections through 2030 that account for tariffs, economic uncertainty and structural changes in globalization.

Historical analysis: Market context and performance data covering 2015 through 2023.

Strategic market dynamics: Evaluation of regional prospects and economic indicators, including population and urbanization trends.

Innovation analysis: Coverage of product development, process innovation, emerging technologies and industry-specific growth drivers. Competitive intelligence: Updated 2025 market share estimates, competitive positioning and analysis of leading global brands and core industry participants.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles 95 companies operating across the epigenetics market. Featured organizations include Abnova Corporation, Active Motif, Inc., biomodal Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BPS Bioscience, Inc., Creative Biogene, Creative Diagnostics, EpiCypher, Inc., Epigentek Group Inc., Fios Genomics Ltd., Genomescan, Illumina, Inc., Merck Millipore, New England Biolabs, Inc., Novogene Co. Ltd., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Promega Corporation, Qiagen, Inc., Revvity, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Zymo Research Corporation.

Key Report Benefits



Independent analysis of annual epigenetics market sales and forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed assessment of major product, technology, application and geographic segments.

Competitive intelligence covering market presence, positioning and strategic prospects.

Analysis of trends influencing precision medicine, diagnostics, drug discovery and biomedical research.

Actionable insights designed to support investment planning, market entry, partnership development and revenue-growth strategies. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing continued access to relevant market developments.

The findings indicate that epigenetics will remain a high-growth area of life sciences through 2030. Continued innovation in sequencing, biomarker discovery, computational analysis and targeted therapy is expected to create opportunities across healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceutical research, regenerative medicine and agriculture.

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