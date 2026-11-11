NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krantz Secure Technologies, a managed IT and cybersecurity firm serving operationally mature organizations in New York since 1980, today released an analysis of IT and cybersecurity for real estate investment firms, and why technology for a real estate firm has to keep pace with the deal rather than slow it down.

Real estate investment and management firms run on information, and that information has to be both secure and available at the moment a decision depends on it. According to Krantz, that combination is what makes technology a front-line business issue for these firms rather than a back-office one: the work spans multiple offices, properties, partners, lenders, and vendors, and business depends on the data behind every acquisition, asset, and investor relationship being right there when it is needed.



Technology Should Keep Pace With the Deal, Not Slow It Down

A real estate investment firm rarely operates from a single desk. Property, financial, operational, and investor information lives across many applications, locations, and people, and the teams that use it move between headquarters, satellite offices, properties, and the road. When systems are unreliable, communication breaks down, or vendors are poorly coordinated, leadership gets pulled away from the work that actually creates value: acquisitions, asset management, investor relationships, and growth. The job of a well-run technology environment is to remove those distractions so the firm can stay focused on the deal.

That is a different design goal than simply keeping the lights on. It means secure, reliable access to information wherever the work happens, because a firm that cannot reach its own data at a property or a closing is a firm that waits. It means the environment is built for mobility from the start rather than bolted on afterward. And it means the people supporting the technology understand that in real estate, timing is not a convenience; it is often the whole point.



Where the Real Security Risk Sits

Real estate firms hold confidential financial data, investor records, transaction documents, and contracts, and all of it is attractive to attackers. But the sharpest, most specific risk in this sector is financial fraud that rides on email. Business email compromise, in which an attacker impersonates a principal, a counterparty, or a vendor to redirect a payment, has become one of the most costly crimes reported to federal authorities, and real estate transactions are a repeated target precisely because they involve large, time-pressured wire transfers between parties who may not have met in person.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center has repeatedly flagged real estate wire fraud as a significant and growing category of loss. Defending against it is not primarily a technology purchase; it is a combination of hardened email, strong authentication, verification habits for payment changes, and staff who are trained to recognize the pressure tactics these attacks rely on. A firm that treats this as a settled problem because it has antivirus software has misjudged where the exposure actually is.

The practical implication is that a real estate firm's defenses have to account for human process, not just software. A simple, enforced habit, confirming any change to payment instructions through a known phone number rather than by replying to an email, prevents a large share of these losses, yet it only works if everyone follows it every time. Building that discipline into how the firm operates, and reinforcing it with technology that makes impersonation harder, is the kind of unglamorous work that actually protects the money.



Distributed by Nature, Secured by Design

Real estate firms are distributed by nature. Executives, asset and property managers, and accounting teams need secure access to systems from wherever business takes them, and the information they rely on is spread across offices, properties, partners, and cloud platforms. That distribution is not a problem to be eliminated; it is the shape of the business. The task is to make it secure by design, so that reaching a document from a property or approving a transaction from the road is both convenient and safe rather than a choice between the two.

Getting that right means thinking about identity and access as the real perimeter. Who can reach what, from which devices, and with what verification matters far more in a distributed firm than the old idea of a secure office network. When access is designed well, a lost laptop or a compromised password is an inconvenience rather than a crisis, because the protections do not depend on everyone being inside one building.



One Accountable Partner Across a Crowded Vendor Landscape

Real estate firms depend on numerous platforms, telecom providers, and cloud services, and coordinating them can become time-consuming and frustrating without one accountable partner. The most expensive failures tend to happen in the gaps between vendors, where no one clearly owns the problem and the firm ends up acting as the go-between. Krantz positions itself as a single accountable partner for IT management, cybersecurity, Microsoft 365, cloud, and business continuity, whether it serves as a firm's complete IT team or works alongside internal staff.

Single ownership also pays off in the preventive work that keeps interruptions from happening. When one partner is accountable for the whole environment, monitoring, patching, security, and the health of the applications the firm runs are coordinated rather than handled by separate parties who each see only their own piece. For a firm with distributed teams and a long list of platforms, that coordination is often the single biggest source of quiet reliability.



Resilience for a Business That Cannot Pause

Interruptions affect operations, reporting, and financial activity, and in real estate they can arrive at the worst possible moment, during a closing, a reporting deadline, or an investor communication. Resilience therefore means more than backups. It means backups that are tested and known to restore, and a continuity plan sized to how little downtime the business can actually tolerate. It also means protecting information wherever the work happens, because a real estate firm's work is spread across offices, properties, and devices by nature.

The measure of a well-run real estate technology environment is not that nothing ever goes wrong. It is that when something does, the firm keeps operating, decisions still get made with confidence, and the deal moves forward anyway.



Real Estate Experience That Goes Beyond Technology

Real estate investment and management organizations have been part of the Krantz client community for many years. That history matters because supporting this sector well is not only a technical exercise. It is understanding what it takes to support multiple locations, coordinate numerous vendors, protect sensitive information, and keep communication reliable across an organization whose people are rarely all in one place. The goal is for technology to become an advantage the firm can rely on rather than a distraction it has to manage.



Why Real Estate Firms Choose Krantz

The firm's fit with real estate investment and management firms rests on a few durable advantages. More than forty years of experience since 1980 show up as judgment rather than guesswork. Support is responsive and high-touch, because delays affect operations, transactions, and tenant relationships. IT and cybersecurity are managed together under one coordinated strategy, so the firm reduces risk while keeping the operational flexibility the business needs. And service delivery is operationally mature, with clear communication, established processes, and consistent results. Krantz tends to fit best with firms that depend on technology to support operations and growth, need responsive professional support, and want better coordination across vendors and platforms under one accountable partner.



Frequently Asked Questions

Can you support teams across multiple offices and properties?

Yes. We design secure, reliable access so staff at headquarters, satellite offices, and properties can reach the systems and information they need, wherever the work takes them.

How do you protect investor and transaction information?

We help protect confidential financial, investor, and transaction data across email, Microsoft 365, devices, and remote access, with safeguards matched to your risk, including specific protections against the wire-fraud and business-email-compromise attacks that target real estate.

Can asset and property managers work securely from anywhere?

Yes. We build secure mobile and remote access so distributed teams stay productive without compromising security, because in real estate the work is rarely confined to one office.

Can you coordinate our real estate software and vendors?

Yes. Krantz supports the environment your platforms run on and coordinates with vendors so issues get resolved rather than passed back to you, with one partner accountable for the whole environment.