NEAR News: Juvrixai, A Platform For AI Agents With Built-In Spending Limits On NEAR Protocol, Launches Its Presale

For example, a research agent with a $20 daily budget can pay for search and data requests from approved providers throughout the day. If a malicious webpage instructs it to send funds to an unknown address, the payment is blocked and recorded on the owner's dashboard.

“People shouldn't have to choose between letting an agent do useful work and protecting their money,” said Daniel Lee, Founder of JuvrixAI.“With JuvrixAI, the limits come built in. The agent does the work, and the owner decides exactly what it can spend.”

$JUX presale details

$JUX is the utility token of the JuvrixAI platform. It can be used to pay platform fees at a discount, unlock tiered discounts on agent execution, vote on new agent templates and roadmap priorities, stake for a verified trust badge that merchants can check before accepting payments from an agent, and gain priority access to the testnet.

How to participate in JuvrixAI $JUX Presale

Interested participants in the JuvrixAI presale round, can visit the official presale portal to participate in $JUX token generation exercise: presale.

About JuvrixAI

JuvrixAI is a no-code platform for building custom AI agents on NEAR Protocol. Every agent created on JuvrixAI comes with its own native wallet and on-chain spending limits, allowing people and businesses to put AI agents to work without exposing their main funds.

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