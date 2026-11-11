Genomics - Global Strategic Business Report 2026: Capitalize On The $117.3 Billion Market By 2032, Featuring Strategic Intelligence On Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, And Oxford Nanopore

The global genomics market was valued at US$45.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$117.3 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. Market growth is being supported by advances in next-generation sequencing (NGS), bioinformatics, artificial intelligence, gene editing and precision medicine, alongside expanding applications in healthcare, agriculture and biotechnology.

Global Genomics Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Genomics is reshaping healthcare through more accurate diagnostics, earlier disease detection and treatments tailored to individual genetic profiles. In oncology, genomic profiling helps identify tumor mutations and supports the selection of targeted therapies. Genomic analysis is also strengthening risk assessment for cardiovascular, neurological and inherited disorders, enabling earlier monitoring and intervention.

Pharmacogenomics represents another important growth area. Genetic information can help clinicians evaluate how patients may respond to specific medications, improving treatment selection while reducing the likelihood of adverse reactions. As healthcare systems move toward individualized care, demand for genomic testing, clinical interpretation and data-driven treatment planning is expected to increase.

Technological innovation remains central to the market's expansion. NGS platforms continue to improve sequencing speed, throughput and affordability, making large-scale genomic analysis accessible to more hospitals, research institutions and biotechnology companies. Bioinformatics platforms are also becoming increasingly important as organizations seek to process, interpret and securely manage rapidly growing volumes of genomic data.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are enhancing genomic analysis by identifying patterns, classifying variants and connecting genetic findings with clinical outcomes. Gene-editing technologies, including CRISPR-based systems, are supporting research into gene function, therapeutic development and agricultural improvement. Together, these technologies are increasing the scalability and commercial relevance of genomics across multiple industries.

Beyond healthcare, agricultural genomics is supporting the development of crops with improved yields, nutritional characteristics, pest resistance and tolerance to drought, heat and disease. Livestock genomics is contributing to selective breeding programs focused on productivity, health and disease resistance. Biotechnology companies are also applying genomic tools to drug discovery, synthetic biology, biofuels and industrial enzyme development.

Government investment and national genomics initiatives are further strengthening the market. Large-scale sequencing programs and genomic databases are generating data for precision medicine, public health, population research and therapeutic discovery. Public engagement is also increasing through direct-to-consumer genetic testing services, which provide access to ancestry, health-risk and trait information.

Genomics Market Segment and Regional Outlook



By component: Products and services.

By study: Functional genomics, biomarker discovery, pathway analysis, epigenomics and other studies.

By application: Drug discovery and development, diagnostics, agriculture and animal research, and other applications. By geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.

The products segment is forecast to reach US$83.4 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 16%. The services segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period. Regionally, the United States genomics market was valued at US$13.4 billion in 2025. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 13.7% and reach US$20.2 billion by 2032. The report also evaluates market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider European market and Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The report provides independent analysis of annual genomics market sales and forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It examines market size, growth opportunities, competitive positioning, technology trends and regional dynamics to support strategic planning, investment evaluation and business development.



Detailed analysis of major genomics market segments and geographic regions.

Assessment of the technologies and commercial trends shaping future demand.

Competitive intelligence covering established participants and emerging opportunities.

Actionable insights for identifying revenue opportunities and supporting strategic decisions. Company profiles and one year of complimentary report updates.

The research addresses how the global genomics market is expected to evolve through 2032, which factors are driving or restraining growth, which segments offer the strongest prospects, how regional market positions may change and which companies are influencing the competitive landscape.

Companies Featured in the Genomics Market Report



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BGI Europe

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Ennostar Corporation

Eurofins Scientific SE

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GE Healthcare

Illumina, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from experts across industry, enterprise and academia to add context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, institutional publications, annual reports and validated company disclosures.

These inputs are synthesized to identify the strategic direction of the genomics market, the forces influencing competitive change and the developments most likely to affect future investment and commercialization. The analysis also extends beyond global market share estimates by examining regional competitive structures where relevant, reflecting differences in technology adoption, regulation, funding, clinical infrastructure and customer demand.

With sequencing costs continuing to decline and genomic capabilities expanding, the global genomics market is positioned to play an increasingly important role in precision healthcare, drug development, sustainable agriculture and biotechnology innovation through 2032.

Key Attributes

