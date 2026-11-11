Fabric.AI Files U.S. Patent Application To Put Surplus Microled Channels To Work For Fault Tolerance And Faster GPU Synchronization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Application describes using spare emitters in a micro-LED array for repair, error correction, barrier synchronization and a sideband control network; Company remains on track to demonstrate first functioning hardware in January 2027 with Kopin

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabric.AI (Nasdaq: FABC) ("Fabric.AI" or the "Company"), an AI infrastructure company developing a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for next-generation AI factories, today announces that it has filed a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) titled, "LED Emitter Array Optical Interconnect with Surplus Physical Channels for Data Center Computing." The Company continues to pursue securing its intellectual property jointly owned with its partner Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq:KOPN). Through their partnership, Fabric.AI and Kopin are jointly developing MicroLED-based optical interconnect technology designed to address bandwidth and energy-efficiency constraints in next-generation AI data centers.

The design also spreads error-correction data across the whole array. Because the system knows exactly which channel has failed, it can rebuild the lost information without interrupting traffic. Fabric.AI believes that same margin could also support higher speeds per channel, and its internal modeling points to a path from 2 Gbps toward 2.5 to 3 Gbps. These are projections, not shipping specifications.

"Micro-LED array can be built with surplus channels that are typically held in reserve until something fails," said James Altucher, FabricAI Strategic Advisor and co-author of the patent application. "We see an opportunity to use those spare emitters both to keep a link running through a failure and to carry the small, urgent signals that coordinate a training cluster, such as when each GPU reports that it has finished its step. Today, those signals can queue behind other traffic. Giving them their own optical path is one of the ways we believe Neural I/oTM can help data centers improve utilization and get more computing output from their existing GPUs."

Spare channels, with a clear order of priority

In the architecture described in the patent application, redundancy and repair always come first. If an emitter-detector pair fails, a spare takes its place, and the system can reclaim any spare channel allocated to another use.

The application also describes spreading error-correcting codes across the array. Because the system knows which channel has failed, it can treat the missing data as an error at a known position and correct it without interrupting traffic. Fabric.AI believes this error-correction margin could also allow each LED to run faster, with Company modeling indicating a path from 2 Gbps per channel toward 2.5 to 3 Gbps.

Barrier sync: a faster way to say "I'm done"

During distributed AI training, participating GPUs must finish their assigned work and synchronize at designated points before proceeding. In conventional systems, that "I'm done" signal travels over the same SerDes links as other traffic and can wait in line behind bulk data.

In the proposed architecture, each GPU signals readiness by lighting one or two spare emitters directly onto a shared photodetector, and a comparator detects when the last GPU is ready, greatly increasing GPU utilization.

Additional uses include clock distribution, isolating latency-critical traffic, and analog computation.

The application adds to Fabric.AI's growing intellectual property position around Neural I/oTM, the MicroLED-based optical interconnect architecture the Company is developing in collaboration with Kopin to address the data-movement, bandwidth and energy-efficiency demands of next-generation AI infrastructure. The Company continues to expect to demonstrate functioning Neural I/o hardware in January 2027.

About Fabric.AI

Fabric.AI (Nasdaq: FABC) is an AI infrastructure company developing a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for next-generation AI factories, including its Neural I/oTM MicroLED-based optical interconnect platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the patent application described herein, the expected capabilities, performance and potential applications of the Neural I/oTM platform, modeled per-channel data rates and GPU synchronization performance, and the expected timing of the Neural I/o demonstration. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the patent application does not result in an issued patent or meaningful protection, that modeled performance is not achieved in hardware, and development, integration and manufacturing risks, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of these and other factors with respect to the Company is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. [Counsel to conform to standard FLS.]

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