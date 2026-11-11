DAT Helps Fuel Wreaths Across America's 2026 Mission To Honor Veterans At More Than 6,000 Locations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAT Freight & Analytics is a 2026 fuel sponsor for Wreaths Across America, the nonprofit that places wreaths on veterans' graves each December so that no veteran is forgotten during the holidays.

DAT's sponsorship helps cover fuel for trucks in the Escort to Arlington convoy. Diesel averaged $6.127 a gallon nationally the week of Nov. 9, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

On National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, Dec. 19, volunteers will place wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 6,000 other locations in all 50 states, at sea, and abroad. Trucking companies and professional drivers in WAA's Honor Fleet haul the wreaths to those locations. This year's theme,“Remember Me,” focuses on the stories of individual service members as the nation marks its 250th anniversary.

“Every wreath gets to a cemetery because a truck driver hauled it there,” said Dean Croke, principal industry analyst at DAT.“Helping to cover fuel costs is a practical way for DAT to stand behind the drivers who make this mission possible and help make sure every veteran is remembered.”

Croke will meet drivers at WAA's headquarters in Columbia Falls, Maine, before the Escort to Arlington convoy departs on Dec. 11. He will also greet the convoy at stops along its weeklong route to Virginia, ahead of WAA's wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Dec. 19.

“Our Honor Fleet members are the backbone of this mission, generously donating their time, trucks and resources to deliver millions of veterans' wreaths across the country each December,” said Courtney George, Director of Trucking and Industry Relations for Wreaths Across America.“For many owner-operators and smaller carriers, the cost of fuel can be the deciding factor in whether they're able to participate. Thanks to DAT's generosity, we can help bridge that gap for carriers facing the greatest financial challenges, ensuring they can continue doing what they do best, delivering remembrance and honoring our nation's veterans. This kind of industry support makes a tremendous difference, and we're grateful to DAT for helping keep the mission moving forward.”

The sponsorship builds on DAT's annual donations to Wreaths Across America over the past three years.

Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies are free and open to the public. To find a nearby ceremony or sponsor a wreath for $17, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the DAT One truckload freight marketplace; DAT iQ analytics service; Convoy Platform, an automated freight-matching technology; Trucker Tools load-visibility platform; and Outgo factoring and financial services for truckers. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights, informed by over 700,000 daily load posts and a database exceeding $1 trillion in freight market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 500. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, DAT continues to set the standard for innovation in the trucking and logistics industry. Visit dat.com for more information.

Contact

Georgia Jablon

DAT Freight & Analytics

904-305-6454

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