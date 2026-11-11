Human Identification - Global Strategic Business Report 2026: Capitalize On 10.1% CAGR To $1.9 Billion By 2032 Thermo Fisher, Illumina, Qiagen And Bio-Rad Vie For Shares

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Human Identification - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human identification market was valued at US$950.1 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$1.9 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for advanced forensic analysis, secure identity verification, border control, personalized medicine and large-scale biometric identification systems.

Human Identification Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Human identification technologies are increasingly important across forensics, public security and healthcare. DNA profiling, fingerprint recognition, facial recognition, iris scanning, dental analysis and genetic sequencing support criminal investigations, disaster victim identification, immigration controls, secure facility access and precision healthcare.

Technological progress is improving the speed, accuracy and operational flexibility of identification systems. Short tandem repeat analysis and next-generation sequencing enable detailed analysis of small or degraded DNA samples. Rapid DNA platforms are also supporting faster identity confirmation in law enforcement, immigration and disaster-response environments.

Biometric systems continue to advance through artificial intelligence, automation and multimodal authentication. Combining facial, fingerprint, iris or voice recognition can strengthen accuracy and reduce the risk of fraud. Adoption is expanding across airports, government facilities, financial services, mobile devices and digital platforms as organizations seek more secure authentication and identity-management capabilities.

Healthcare represents another important growth opportunity. Whole-genome sequencing and genetic profiling are contributing to precision diagnosis, treatment selection and risk assessment, particularly in oncology and rare genetic diseases. Secure patient identification also helps reduce medical identity fraud, prevent record mismatches and protect access to sensitive information.

Market Growth Factors



Increasing investment in forensic laboratories, DNA databases and rapid DNA analysis.

Growing demand for secure digital identity verification in banking, e-commerce and online services.

Expansion of biometric passports, national identification programs and voter registration systems.

Broader adoption of multimodal biometrics in high-security environments.

Rising use of genetic analysis in personalized medicine and clinical research. Continued improvements in next-generation sequencing, capillary electrophoresis and automated biometric platforms.

Report Scope

The human identification market report provides value-based analysis in US dollars across components, technologies, end-use sectors and geographic markets.



Components: Consumables, instruments and software.

Technologies: Polymerase chain reaction, capillary electrophoresis, next-generation sequencing, microarrays and rapid DNA analysis.

End Uses: Forensic laboratories, research centers, government institutes and other end users. Geographies: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World.

Key Human Identification Market Insights



The consumables segment is forecast to reach US$798.2 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%.

The instruments segment is expected to advance at a CAGR of 10.4% during the analysis period.

The U.S. human identification market was valued at US$282.1 million in 2025.

China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3%, reaching US$318.4 million by 2032. The report also evaluates developments in Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider European market and Asia-Pacific.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report offers independent market forecasts, segment analysis, regional intelligence and competitive insights to support strategic planning. It examines the forces shaping the global human identification market, including evolving security requirements, forensic infrastructure investment, precision medicine adoption and demand for reliable identity verification.

Readers can assess high-growth segments, compare regional opportunities, evaluate competitive positioning and identify potential revenue opportunities through 2032. Annual sales analysis and forecasts are presented in US$ millions, supported by coverage of key markets in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Complimentary updates for one year provide continued access to relevant market developments.

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from specialists across industry, enterprise and academia to provide context beyond conventional published research. The report tracks emerging signals from expert discussions, company activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other validated sources.

These inputs are synthesized to identify strategic market direction, emerging technologies, changing customer requirements and developments likely to affect investment or competitive strategy. The analysis also extends beyond global market shares where appropriate, examining regional competitive structures based on the dynamics of individual geographic markets.

Companies Featured



Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

GE Healthcare

Hamilton Company

Illumina, Inc.

Innogenomics Technologies LLC

IntegenX, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

LGC Ltd.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen NV Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global human identification market develop through 2032?

Which technologies, components and end-use sectors offer the strongest growth potential?

What factors are driving or restraining market expansion?

How will regional and segment shares change during the forecast period? Which companies are shaping the competitive landscape?

As governments, healthcare providers, forensic laboratories and enterprises prioritize identification accuracy, security and operational efficiency, human identification technologies are expected to remain central to public safety, justice, digital authentication and precision healthcare worldwide.

Key Attributes

