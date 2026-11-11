Rumo Launches On Ios And Web, Teaching Kids To Read Through Handwriting

Rumo in the iOS App Store

Students using Rumo

Handwriting lesson

School pilots showed a 30% gain in comprehension of learned words in two weeks. Built for visual learners, including Deaf and Hard of Hearing children.

- Hiroshi MendozaSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rumo launches today on iOS and the web, offering children a new way to learn to read through kinesthetic and visual meaning. Instead of reading out loud, kids handwrite each word and then watch it come to life as a generated picture.Traditional methods of teaching English reading center on sounding words out and reading them aloud. That approach does not work for every child. Rumo focuses on reading comprehension: the act of handwriting helps a child remember the word, and the picture that follows shows what the word means.In a Rumo lesson, a child writes a word such as "log" on lined paper on screen, letter by letter. When the word is complete, an illustration of a log appears beneath it. As children progress, they write their own sentences and stories and see those turned into pictures too.Rumo has been piloted in schools throughout the United States. In those pilots, students showed a 30% improvement in reading comprehension of the words they learned through Rumo in just two weeks.Rumo is for any struggling reader. It is designed especially for visual learners, including Deaf and Hard of Hearing children and children with dyslexia or autism."Language is a social practice. Rumo allows children to learn to read through stories they write," said Hiroshi Mendoza, founder and CEO of Rumo. Rumo is available now on the App Store for $15 per month and on the web at .About RumoRumo is a reading app that builds comprehension through handwriting and pictures. The company is based in San Francisco and was founded in early 2026 by CEO Hiroshi Mendoza, a graduate of MIT and Stanford.

Hiroshi Mendoza

Rumo

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Rumo Launches on iOS and Web, Teaching Kids to Read Through Handwriting News Provided By Kalwarowsky Consulting Services Inc. November 11, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Technology



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