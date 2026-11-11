Texas Water Security Takes Center Stage As MDS-Aqualia Shares Corpus Christi Brackish Desalination Case At TML

MDS Aqualia

MDS Aqualia Corpus Christi Project

MDS Aqualia Corpus Christi Project

Sessions on Corpus Christi brackish desalination and water reuse will explore how municipalities can address water scarcity and strengthen long-term supplies.

- David Díez, CEO of Aqualia USAHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MDS-Aqualia will share approaches to addressing water scarcity and strengthening municipal water supplies at the Texas Municipal League Annual Conference and Exhibition, November 11–13 in San Antonio.The conference brings municipal leaders together to exchange experiences and discuss issues affecting Texas communities. Reliable water and wastewater services are central to those discussions, supporting public health, housing, local businesses, and economic development.Through two Greenhouse Sessions, MDS-Aqualia will examine how brackish-water desalination, public-private collaboration, and water reuse can help municipalities respond to urgent supply challenges while preparing for future demand.“Water security is essential to a community's ability to grow and thrive,” said David Díez, CEO of Aqualia USA.“TML provides an opportunity to exchange experiences with municipal leaders and to discuss solutions that reflect their communities' needs. Our contribution combines Aqualia's international expertise with MDS-Aqualia's understanding of water operations in Texas.”Corpus Christi and water securityOn November 11, from 3:30–4:00 p.m., the session“From Water Scarcity to Water Security: The Innovative Solution Transforming Corpus Christi's Future” will examine the development of a rapid-deployment brackish-water desalination solution.The presentation will highlight how municipal leadership, public-private collaboration and international expertise can support critical water infrastructure. It will also explore the role of flexible, scalable solutions in responding to drought pressures and strengthening long-term supply planning.The Corpus Christi case offers other Texas municipalities a starting point for discussing alternative water sources, project delivery and the operational requirements of new infrastructure.“For municipalities, water security means having systems and people ready to deliver reliable service, including during difficult conditions,” said Eva Arnaiz, VP, Business Development, Aqualia USA.“At TML, we want to share practical experience that helps communities connect new water solutions with daily operations, emergency preparedness and long-term infrastructure planning.”Water reuse and long-term supply planningOn November 12, from 9:15–9:45 a.m., the session“Every Drop Counts: Turning Water Reuse into a Strategic Advantage” will explore how advanced treatment and resource recovery can help communities make better use of existing water resources.Presented by Jennifer Jorge, Technical Director of Aqualia USA, the discussion will examine circular-economy approaches and how water reuse can support a more diversified municipal supply. It will connect treatment innovation with the practical needs of communities seeking dependable water sources.Together, the sessions will address questions facing Texas municipalities: how to respond to water shortages, advance critical infrastructure, and integrate new technologies into reliable operations.About MDS-AqualiaMDS-Aqualia provides water and wastewater operations services to communities across Texas. As part of Aqualia, the company combines local operating experience with international water management expertise to support reliable service and the long-term needs of the communities it serves.Media contact...

Andrea Gomez

Andrea Gomez Communication LLC

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Texas Water Security Takes Center Stage as MDS-Aqualia Shares Corpus Christi Brackish Desalination Case at TML News Provided By Andrea Gomez Communication LLC November 11, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional



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