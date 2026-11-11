STAAJ Veterans And Happy People Games Join Forces To Support Veteran Connection Through Memory, Music And Play

Veterans Day Collaboration Highlights the Role of Shared Memories, Familiar Experiences and Meaningful Connection for Veterans and Their Families

SANDY HOOK, CT, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of Veterans Day, STAAJ Veterans and Happy People Games have joined forces to highlight an important intersection between veteran support and memory care: the power of familiar memories, meaningful connection and play to help Veterans and the families and caregivers who support them stay connected.An estimated 17.7 million Veterans live in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). As the Veteran population ages, the need for resources that promote connection and engagement among Veterans and their loved ones continues to grow. The VA reports that approximately 1.3 million Veterans, or 7% of the Veteran population, are age 85 or older.The need for resources also extends to the families and caregivers supporting Veterans as they age. The VA provides specific dementia caregiving resources that include guidance on communication and approaches for engaging with individuals experiencing dementia, including the use of familiar memories and reminiscence.Through their collaboration, STAAJ Veterans and Happy People Games are bringing together veteran-focused resources and memory-centered digital experiences to create additional opportunities for Veterans, caregivers and loved ones to connect through shared experiences.Happy People Games' The New ForeversTM, which includes the digital experiences Timeless Tunes and Still Frames, is designed to encourage conversation, reminiscence and connection through familiar music and meaningful photographs. Available through the Apple App Store and Google Play, the experiences offer a simple and accessible way for Veterans, family members and caregivers to engage around songs, images and personal memories.Timeless Tunes uses familiar music to encourage conversation and bring meaningful memories to the forefront, while Still Frames uses photographs and visual storytelling to create opportunities for people to share life experiences and memories with one another.“Veterans don't stop needing connection when their service ends, and supporting them means supporting the families and caregivers who walk alongside them. At STAAJ Veterans, we're building an ecosystem where organizations with shared purpose can come together to make a meaningful difference. Happy People Games brings something special to that mission: the ability to connect generations through music, memories, and play. Sometimes the most powerful support isn't complicated. It's a familiar song, an old photograph, a shared laugh, or a conversation that brings people closer together. We're excited to welcome Happy People Games into the STAAJ Veterans family and create more of those moments for the people who have given so much. No One Fights Alone," said Sam Spampinato, Founder, STAAJ Veterans.As part of the Veterans Day collaboration, Happy People Games is offering STAAJ subscribers a special first-month discount through November 11, 2026:Solo Plan: $5.99Circle Plan: $9.99Through its Veterans platform, STAAJ Veterans provides resources designed to support the Veteran community and their families, including family and entertainment resources. The collaboration with Happy People Games expands those offerings by introducing an additional way for Veterans and their loved ones to engage through shared memories and experiences.The collaboration comes as families across the country prepare to recognize Veterans Day and honor the service and experiences of the nation's Veteran community. By bringing together veteran resources with accessible memory-focused activities, STAAJ Veterans and Happy People Games hope to encourage families and caregivers to make time for meaningful conversations, shared experiences and moments of connection.In addition, STAAJ Veterans will host its Veteran-a-thon: The Mission Continues on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 3:00 PM Pacific. This free, three-hour virtual event will bring together veterans, families, community partners, entertainers, and supporters nationwide to raise awareness, strengthen connections, and advance the mission of preventing veteran suicide. With a fundraising goal of $100,000, the event will support the continued development, operations, and expansion of the STAAJ Veterans platform, connecting veterans and their families with critical resources, meaningful community engagement, and pathways forward. Registration is free, and donations are welcome: .For more information about STAAJ Veterans and its resources, visit STAAJ Veterans, including its Veterans Resources, Family Resources and Entertainment Resources.To learn more about The New ForeversTM, visit Happy People Games or The New Forevers.About STAAJ VeteransSTAAJ Veterans is building the connected ecosystem behind the veteran community. Founded by U.S. Marine veteran Sam Spampinato, STAAJ Veterans brings together trusted organizations, businesses, resources, technology, opportunities, and people to better support veterans, service members, military families, caregivers, and those who serve alongside them.Rather than recreating the incredible work already being done across the veteran community, STAAJ Veterans serves as a connective layer - helping people discover and navigate trusted support while enabling organizations and partners to extend their reach, collaborate, and create greater collective impact.The STAAJ Veterans ecosystem spans five interconnected areas: Crisis, Intelligence, Family, Growth, and Entertainment, reflecting the reality that veterans and their families don't experience life's challenges in isolated silos.STAAJ Veterans is built on a simple belief: when the right people, resources, organizations, and opportunities are connected, we can serve the whole veteran and their family better - together. No One Fights Alone.About Happy People GamesHappy People Games creates thoughtful, research-informed experiences designed to promote memory, connection and engagement. Its experiences, including Timeless Tunes and Still Frames, use familiar music, photographs and storytelling to encourage older adults to share memories, spark conversations and connect with family and caregivers. The company's work focuses on using play and meaningful experiences to support connection across generations and create more engaging experiences for older adults. Visit

Jennifer Buonantony

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STAAJ Veterans and Happy People Games Join Forces to Support Veteran Connection Through Memory, Music and Play News Provided By Press Pass LA: PPLA Social & PR November 11, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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