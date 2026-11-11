Evermetal Expands Into The U.K. With Acquisition Of Superalloy Recycler Advanced Alloys

- Hugo SchumannBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EverMetal Holdings L.P. ("EverMetal"), a prominent critical metals recycling platform backed by GEF Capital Partners, has completed the acquisition of Advanced Alloys, a market-leading, U.K.-based recycler of high-performance superalloys and minor metals. This follows EverMetal's purchase of U.S.-based superalloys recycler CAI Custom Alloys, LLC ("CAI") in August 2025. Headquartered in Sheffield, a U.K. hub for aerospace metals recycling, Advanced Alloys specializes in processing complex nickel, cobalt and specialty minor metals, including superalloy turnings. It also trades high-purity critical metals such as tungsten, tantalum and niobium with customers and suppliers around the world.Adding Advanced Alloys to EverMetal's portfolio strengthens the Group's ability to serve melters, alloy producers and OEMs through a broader global sourcing network. The acquisition connects operations in the U.K., one of the world's largest processing hubs for superalloy scrap and revert, with the U.S., the largest market for superalloys.“Bringing Advanced Alloys together with our U.S. business, CAI Custom Alloys, creates a transatlantic specialty metals platform with the breadth and capability to serve customers in a way no standalone business can,” said Hugo Schumann, Founder and CEO of EverMetal.“Advanced Alloys has spent a generation building something very difficult to replicate: an impeccable reputation for quality and integrity, global sourcing reach, hard-won technical expertise and relationships with the most exacting customers in the superalloy industry. This follow-on acquisition advances our mission to secure and scale the recycling of critical materials in the U.S., U.K. and wider global market.”With EverMetal's backing, Advanced Alloys will pursue geographic expansion, the development of new processing technologies, and capacity growth. Working alongside CAI, it will offer a broader suite of metals and associated processing services. These offerings will serve aerospace, power generation, medical, space exploration and other demanding engineering applications.“We are excited to partner with the EverMetal team to accelerate Advanced Alloys' growth and help build a leading independent critical metals recycling platform across North America, Europe and Asia,” commented Stephen Hall, CEO of Advanced Alloys.“EverMetal brings a deep understanding of our metals and markets, a shared ambition for the growth of the business, and a commitment to supporting the team that built it. With access to growth capital and the capabilities of the broader group, we are well positioned to expand our reach, invest in our operations and enhance our R&D activities. These investments will help us serve customers in a sector of increasing importance to critical mineral strategies worldwide.”About EverMetalEverMetal is actively seeking further acquisitions in North America, the U.K. and Europe. The platform partners with founder- and family-owned businesses in superalloy revert processing, turnings preparation, toll processing, and minor and refractory metals trading and distribution, especially owners exploring succession plans or access to capital for continued growth. With support from GEF Capital Partners, EverMetal aims to build a dominant independent high temperature metals recycling platform in North America, the U.K., and Europe. Learn more atAbout GEF Capital Partners:GEF Capital Partners is a global private equity firm that was established in March 2018 following a collaborative spinout from Global Environment Fund, an early pioneer in global sustainability and environmental investing. With offices in the United States, India and Brazil, and investments spanning the clean energy, energy efficiency, waste, water, resource efficiency and critical materials sectors, GEF Capital invests in companies that have developed solutions to help address climate change and pollution mitigation. By partnering with management teams that operate in high-growth markets, GEF Capital brings a value-added approach to its investments to grow leading companies and ensure a more sustainable future. Visit for additional information.

Hugo Schumann

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EverMetal Expands into the U.K. with Acquisition of Superalloy Recycler Advanced Alloys News Provided By GEF Capital Partners November 11, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Mining Industry, Technology



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