Buddy Moving's office in Uptown Dallas, at 3232 McKinney Ave.

Dallas–Fort Worth mover with more than 25,000 moves since 2020 opens its Dallas office in Uptown, its busiest ZIP code in Dallas.

- Trenton Jardine, co-founder of Buddy Moving

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buddy Moving, a Dallas–Fort Worth moving company, has opened a Dallas office in Uptown at 3232 McKinney Ave, Suite 500. The office opened in October.

“Uptown's 75204 is where we do more moves than any other ZIP code in Dallas, so that's where we wanted our office,” said Trenton Jardine, co-founder of Buddy Moving.

Nearly 1,700 of the company's moves this year started or ended in Dallas, more than in any other city it serves, from Uptown high-rises to family homes across the city.

Founded in 2020 by brothers Trenton Jardine and Jacob Nelson, Buddy Moving has completed more than 25,000 moves across Dallas–Fort Worth and holds a 4.8-star rating from more than 3,000 Google reviews. Its movers are W-2 employees, and customers can see a price and book online in about a minute, with no deposit. The company ranked No. 634 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, and was named a 2026 DFW Favorites winner (Fort Worth Star-Telegram) and a 2026 Best of Frisco winner (Star Local Media).

More about the Dallas office:

About Buddy Moving

Buddy Moving is a local moving company with offices in Uptown Dallas and Frisco, serving Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Allen, Richardson and the rest of Dallas–Fort Worth.

Trenton Jardine

Buddy Moving

9727679242

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Buddy Moving Opens Uptown Dallas Office News Provided By Buddy Moving November 11, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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