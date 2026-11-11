Siliq Market Report Details Major Competitors, Key Segments, And Regional Trends

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Siliq Market

The Business Research Company's Siliq Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Siliq market is gaining momentum as advances in dermatology and increasing awareness of skin conditions drive demand for effective treatments. With rising cases of plaque psoriasis and expanding options in personalized medicine, this market is set for substantial growth. Let's explore the market's current value, key factors propelling its expansion, regional dynamics, and the trends shaping its future.

Market Valuation and Growth Prospects of the Siliq Market

The increase in Siliq's market size during the past period is largely due to the rising incidence of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, the limited success of traditional systemic therapies, greater acceptance of biologics by dermatologists, growth of specialty dermatology clinics, and improved diagnostic capabilities. Looking ahead, the market is expected to benefit from higher demand for next-generation biologics, a stronger emphasis on long-term disease management, widening use of personalized immunology treatments, growing investments in inflammation-related research, and increased patient access to specialty therapies. Key trends predicted to influence the market include broader adoption of targeted biologic therapies, more frequent use of IL-17 pathway inhibitors, heightened focus on individualized psoriasis treatment, expanding specialty pharmacy distribution networks, and enhanced monitoring of treatment results.

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Understanding Siliq and Its Mechanism of Action

Siliq is a prescription drug designed to treat adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who require systemic therapy or phototherapy. Its therapeutic effect comes from inhibiting the IL-17A receptor, a key player in the inflammatory process linked to psoriasis. By targeting this receptor, Siliq helps reduce inflammation and control the symptoms associated with plaque psoriasis.

Rising Skin Disease Prevalence as a Key Market Driver for Siliq

One of the primary factors fueling the Siliq market is the growing prevalence of skin diseases. These conditions, which affect the skin's function and appearance, can originate from infections, autoimmune disorders, genetic predispositions, environmental factors, and inflammation. The rise in skin disease cases is influenced by environmental changes, increasing pollution, higher sun exposure, genetic risks, and lifestyle factors like diet and stress. Siliq addresses these challenges, especially in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, by targeting immune pathways to reduce inflammation and alleviate symptoms such as redness, scaling, and itching. For instance, in January 2024, the American Cancer Society reported 108,270 cases of skin cancer in the US, marking a 3.2% increase from the previous year, highlighting the rising skin disease burden that supports market growth.

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The Impact of an Aging Population on Siliq Demand

Another important factor propelling the Siliq market is the expanding geriatric population, typically defined as people aged 65 and above. This demographic is growing due to longer life expectancy, medical advancements, and lower birth rates, resulting in a larger share of older adults worldwide. Siliq offers an effective treatment option for older individuals suffering from moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, many of whom face limited alternatives because of age-related health issues. For example, in 2022, the UK had 12.7 million people aged 65 or older, representing 19% of its population, and this number is expected to rise to 22.1 million (27%) by 2072, according to the UK Parliament's House of Commons Library. This demographic trend is boosting the market for Siliq.

Precision Medicine's Growing Role in Enhancing Siliq's Market Potential

The increasing focus on precision medicine is also driving the Siliq market forward. Precision medicine tailors healthcare approaches to individuals based on their genetic makeup, environment, and lifestyle, enabling more personalized and effective treatments. Advances in genetic research and understanding of targeted therapies have increased interest in this approach. Siliq fits well within this model by specifically inhibiting the IL-17A pathway, offering a customized therapy for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. As an example, in 2023, the FDA approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare diseases-a significant increase from six in 2022-according to the Personalized Medicine Coalition. This shift toward tailored treatments is expected to support Siliq market growth.

Regional Insights Highlight North America's Market Leadership

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the Siliq market and is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regional analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Siliq Market Report Details Major Competitors, Key Segments, and Regional Trends News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 11, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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