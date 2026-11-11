Dog Mania & Cats Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DADE CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dog Mania & Cats, a pet boutique based in Dade City, has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of Florida Award. Founded in 2011 by owner Suzanne Gagliolo, the store has grown into the largest true pet boutique in the five-county area, known for combining nutrition expertise with a deep selection of pet-lover gifts.What sets Dog Mania & Cats apart is its focus on holistic, human-grade nutrition. The store carries frozen and freeze-dried foods, treats, and supplements, paired with personalized health and wellness education that helps pet parents choose the right options for their animals. Its apparel and gear selection covers sizes from teacup to 6X, along with strollers, carriers, harnesses, collars, leads, beds, and toys, and its gift offerings include more than 200 personalized pet-themed items, with special orders available for anything not already in stock.Beyond its product selection, Dog Mania & Cats has built its reputation as a family-run, veteran-owned business, with owner Suzanne Gagliolo, a retired member of the U.S. Air Force, running the store alongside her husband, Bruce. What began as selling at local dog shows and county fairs has grown into a fixture of downtown Historic Dade City, known throughout the region for treating pet lovers with the same care as the pets themselves."Winning the Best of Florida Award means so much to our whole team," said Suzanne Gagliolo, owner of Dog Mania & Cats. "We built this store to give pet parents real answers about nutrition and real options for their pets and the people who love them, and this recognition tells us that approach is resonating throughout the community."Looking ahead, Dog Mania & Cats plans to continue expanding its holistic product offerings and personalized gift selection for pet lovers throughout the Dade City area. As the store carries its 2026 Best of Florida Award forward, it remains true to the promise behind its name: "Where Dog & Cat Lovers Scratch Their Itch to Shop!"For more information, click here.

Dog Mania & Cats

Dog Mania & Cats

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Dog Mania & Cats Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 11, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods



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