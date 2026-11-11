Ocean Plastic Surgery Highlights Facial Changes After GLP-1 Weight Loss

Dr. Raman Mehrzad explains how facial volume loss and tissue sagging after major weight loss require different approaches to facial rejuvenation.

- Dr. Raman MehrzadLOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New ASPS data show rising facelift and facial rejuvenation procedures as Dr. Raman Mehrzad explains the difference between facial volume loss and tissue sagging after major weight loss.As GLP-1 weight-loss medications become increasingly common, facial changes following significant weight reduction are drawing greater attention. Ocean Plastic Surgery Center in Los Alamitos is highlighting how facial fat loss, skin laxity and changes in underlying tissue support can influence decisions about facelift surgery and other facial rejuvenation procedures.The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) reported a 13% increase in facelift procedures in 2025, alongside a 21% increase in neck lifts and a 39% increase in facial fat grafting. Separately, 82% of ASPS member surgeons reported receiving consultation requests related to GLP-1 medication use. These findings reflect broader developments in aesthetic surgery but do not establish that GLP-1 medications caused the increases in specific procedures.According to plastic surgeon Dr. Raman Mehrzad, understanding the anatomical changes associated with major weight loss is essential because facial volume loss and tissue descent require different treatment strategies."Significant weight loss can change the face in two fundamentally different ways," said Dr. Mehrzad. "Patients may lose the fat that provides facial fullness while also developing more visible skin laxity and tissue descent. These changes can occur together, but they are not the same anatomical problem, and treating one does not automatically correct the other."What Is Ozempic Face?The popular term "Ozempic face" describes facial changes that may become noticeable after substantial weight loss, including hollowed cheeks, reduced facial fullness, deeper facial folds, jowling and loose skin around the jawline or neck.These changes are not unique to Ozempic or other GLP-1 medications. Similar changes can occur after significant weight loss achieved through dietary modification, bariatric surgery or other medical interventions.Facial fat contributes to the shape and contours of the cheeks, temples and midface. When this volume decreases, underlying facial structures may become more prominent, while preexisting skin laxity and age-related tissue descent may become more noticeable.The extent of these changes depends on factors including age, genetics, skin elasticity, the amount of weight lost and individual facial anatomy.Facelift Surgery and Facial Fat Grafting Address Different ProblemsFacelift surgery, medically known as rhytidectomy, primarily addresses descended facial tissues and skin laxity affecting the lower face, jowls and jawline.Modern facelift techniques may involve repositioning deeper facial structures, including the superficial musculoaponeurotic system (SMAS), rather than relying exclusively on skin tightening.Facial fat grafting addresses a different concern: loss of facial volume. By transferring a patient's own fat to selected areas, surgeons may restore fullness to regions affected by volume loss.However, replacing lost volume does not necessarily correct descended facial tissues, just as lifting tissues does not automatically restore lost facial fat."A patient with significant facial hollowing may not achieve the desired result from lifting alone," Dr. Mehrzad explained. "Likewise, adding volume to a face with substantial tissue descent may not adequately restore facial definition. The surgical plan should address the underlying anatomical changes rather than treating every patient with the same technique."When Might a Facelift Be Considered After GLP-1 Weight Loss?Patients who experience persistent jowling, lower-face sagging, loss of jawline definition or loose neck skin after major weight loss may consider evaluation for facelift or neck lift surgery.Patients whose primary concern is facial hollowing may instead be evaluated for volume restoration through fat grafting or other appropriate treatments.Some individuals may benefit from a combination of structural lifting and volume restoration, while others may not require surgery.According to Dr. Mehrzad, important considerations include weight stability, skin quality, facial anatomy, degree of tissue descent, nutritional status, medical history and individual aesthetic goals.Continued weight loss after facial rejuvenation can further change facial contours. Patients considering elective surgery should therefore discuss their weight trajectory and current medications with their treating physicians.Why Facial Rejuvenation After Weight Loss Requires a Different ApproachSignificant weight loss may make existing facial aging changes more visible, but it does not affect every anatomical region equally.Some patients develop pronounced cheek hollowing with relatively limited skin laxity. Others experience substantial jowling and neck laxity while retaining adequate facial volume.This variation is why facial rejuvenation after weight loss cannot be approached as a single standardized procedure."The objective is not simply to make the face tighter or fuller," said Dr. Mehrzad. "It is to understand how volume, tissue position and facial proportions have changed, then determine which concerns can be addressed while preserving the patient's individual features."As medical weight-loss treatments continue to evolve, understanding the distinction between facial volume restoration and structural facial rejuvenation remains an important part of informed surgical decision-making.About Ocean Plastic Surgery CenterOcean Plastic Surgery Center is a plastic surgery practice located in Los Alamitos, California, serving patients throughout Orange County, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Irvine and surrounding Southern California communities. Led by Dr. Raman Mehrzad, the practice provides cosmetic and reconstructive procedures of the face, breasts and body, including facelift surgery, neck lift surgery and facial rejuvenation, with an emphasis on evidence-based surgical planning and patient education.Media ContactOcean Plastic Surgery Center10921 Cherry St., Suite 200Los Alamitos, CA 90720Phone: (562) 594-5996Email:...Website:

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Ocean Plastic Surgery Highlights Facial Changes After GLP-1 Weight Loss News Provided By Ocean plastic surgery center November 11, 2026, 14:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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