Logicata Accepted Into The AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program

Logicata passes independent audit of 60+ controls, confirming it can manage, secure and optimise AWS for growing SMB and midmarket businesses

- Karl Robinson, CEO, LogicataLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Logicata, the AWS managed services partner for growth-focused small & medium businesses, today announced that it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program. The program recognises AWS Partners that have demonstrated they can manage the full customer lifecycle on AWS: planning and design, build and migration, and day-to-day operation and optimisation.To be accepted, Logicata passed a rigorous validation audit run by an independent third-party auditor against the AWS MSP Partner Validation Checklist. The audit covered more than 60 controls in six areas: business, people, governance, platform, security and operations. Auditors reviewed Logicata's documented processes and also saw the team working live, including incident and problem management, deployment risk management, business continuity testing, automated security incident detection, and expert design review."Being accepted into the AWS MSP Program is a significant milestone for Logicata, and it means a great deal to the team that built our managed service," said Karl Robinson, CEO of Logicata. "Our customers are growing businesses. They want their AWS environment to be secure, reliable and cost-efficient, and they don't want to build a large in-house operations team to get there. This validation shows independently that the way we run InfrAssure every day meets AWS's highest bar for managed services."The MSP Program acceptance adds to a run of recent AWS recognitions for Logicata, including the AWS Cloud Operations Competency, AWS Well-Architected Partner status, the Amazon RDS Service Delivery designation, and Foundational Technical Review approval for both its InfrAssure managed service and its Well-Architected Framework Review service. Logicata is also certified to ISO/IEC 27001.What this means for customersLogicata's InfrAssure managed service gives SMB and midmarket businesses:- Proactive, 24/7-ready operations: monitoring, anomaly detection and predictive alerting, with incidents handled through a defined, tested incident and problem management process.- Secure-by-default AWS foundations: each customer gets its own dedicated AWS Organization through Logicata's LogiZone landing zone, with centralised identity, enforced MFA, and continuous security logging and detection.- Safe, repeatable change: GitOps-driven infrastructure as code, with peer-reviewed changes and blue/green and canary deployment strategies.- Ongoing cost optimisation: FinOps recommendations delivered through regular Quarterly Service Reviews.- Expert-led design: solutions designed and reviewed by AWS-certified engineers, all employed in-house by Logicata."Acceptance into the MSP Program also strengthens how Logicata works with AWS and our AWS distribution partner Westcon Comstor," Robinson added. "It gives our customers more confidence when they hand their production workloads to us, and it helps us bring the right AWS programs and support to the businesses we work with."Businesses that want to learn how Logicata can manage, secure and optimise their AWS environment can visit the AWS Managed Services page on Logicata.

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Logicata Accepted into the AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program News Provided By Logicata November 11, 2026, 14:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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