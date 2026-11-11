Gospel Music's Influence Takes Center Stage At Salem Baptist Church

Omaha Performing Arts, Salem Baptist Church bring award-winning songwriter Percy Bady to North Omaha for,“The Conversation: Gospel Musicianship.”

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer Percy Bady joined Ananias "Markey" Montague, Salem Baptist Church's minister of music and fine arts, Tuesday, Nov. 3, for a conversation exploring gospel music's history, influence and lasting impact on contemporary music. Hosted at Salem Baptist Church in North Omaha, the event was presented through Omaha Performing Arts' Voices AMPLIFIED! initiative to connect community members with professional musicians and provide insight into the artistry behind gospel music.

Held at Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St., the program explored the creative and technical aspects of gospel music, including songwriting, music production and performance. The discussion highlighted the genre's roots in the Black church and its influence on American popular music.

Bady, a Chicago native whose career spans several decades, has written, produced or performed music associated with artists including Toni Braxton, BeBe and CeCe Winans, Yolanda Adams and Fred Hammond. His professional accomplishments include a Gospel Music Association Dove Award and a Grammy nomination.

His experience across multiple genres offered a perspective on how gospel music has shaped the broader recording industry while maintaining its connection to faith, community and cultural traditions.

Montague, who leads Salem's music and fine arts ministry, brought a local perspective to the conversation. Also a Chicago native, Montague has worked with nationally recognized musicians and helped develop Salem's musical presence within Omaha and beyond.

"Gospel music is more than a sound. It's part of our history, our faith and our cultural identity," Montague said. "What makes this conversation important is that we're connecting the musical excellence of the past with the creativity of the next generation. When we bring artists like Percy Bady into our community, we're creating opportunities for people to learn, grow and understand the power of the music that came out of the church."

The event provided an opportunity for experienced musicians, emerging artists and community members to learn about gospel music's creative process and cultural significance. The conversation also emphasized the importance of recognizing the Black church's contributions to American music.

The program featured a choose-what-you-pay registration model, including a free admission option, supporting Omaha Performing Arts' efforts to make cultural programming accessible to the community.

The collaboration between Salem Baptist Church and Omaha Performing Arts demonstrates the role of community partnerships in expanding access to arts education and connecting local audiences with nationally recognized artists.

About Omaha Performing Arts

Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) is steward of the Orpheum Theater and the Dick & Mary Holland Campus, which includes the Holland Performing Arts Center, Steelhouse Omaha, and the Tenaska Center for Arts Engagement. O-pa presents a wide spectrum of performing arts and entertainment, including Broadway, jazz, dance, comedy, family, popular entertainment, and live music. The organization also serves the growing community in Omaha and the region through a broad range of education and engagement opportunities. As Nebraska's largest arts institution, O-pa is recognized as a leader both locally and nationally. For more information, visit o-pa.

About Salem Baptist Church

Salem Baptist Church has a history dating to 1922. It is the most prominent African-American congregation in Nebraska and is dedicated to transforming lives. Salem Baptist Church aims to spread the gospel and make disciples in Jesus' name. Its mission is to retire debts, renovate facilities and raise a new generation of Christian leaders. For more information about Salem Baptist Church and its mission, visit salembc.

Monique Farmer

Avant Solutions

+1 402-210-7308

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Gospel music's influence takes center stage at Salem Baptist Church News Provided By Monique Farmer, Avant Solutions November 11, 2026, 14:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Religion, Social Media



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