The Connective Launches The Connective MM&E, An Exclusive Networking Community For Mid-Market & Enterprise Professionals

Invitation-only Group Connects Professionals Serving Larger Organizations Through Curated Introductions, Referrals, and Peer Collaboration

- Adrian Sasine, Co-Founder and CEO of The Connective

POINT PLEASANT, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Connective, one of the nation's fastest growing business networking organizations, today announced the launch of The Connective MM&E, a new invitation-only division created specifically for professionals whose primary business focus is serving mid-market and enterprise organizations.

The Connective MM&E is designed for executives, founders, consultants, advisors, and business development professionals focused on higher middle market to lower enterprise clients. Unlike traditional networking groups, The Connective MM&E emphasizes quality over quantity, bringing together a highly curated community of professionals who operate at a similar level of business complexity and opportunity.

“Networking isn't one-size-fits-all,” said Adrian Sasine, Co-Founder and CEO of The Connective.“As our community has grown, we've seen increasing demand from professionals serving larger organizations who want deeper conversations, stronger strategic relationships, and introductions that align with the markets they serve. The Connective MM&E was created to meet that need while remaining true to our mission of helping professionals build meaningful relationships that lead to measurable business growth.”

Membership in The Connective MM&E is highly selective and follows a comprehensive application, interview, and vetting process. The community will intentionally remain smaller than the broader Connective B2B organization to foster focused relationships, greater collaboration, and more meaningful business opportunities.

Members of The Connective MM&E will benefit from:

. A highly curated community of professionals serving middle market and enterprise organizations

. Exclusive networking events and peer collaboration opportunities

. Strategic business introductions and referral opportunities

. Access to Nolodex, The Connective's relationship and referral management platform

. The resources, technology, and national network of The Connective brand

The launch of The Connective MM&E represents the next step in The Connective's broader vision of creating specialized networking communities under one trusted brand. While each division is tailored to a distinct professional audience, all are united by a common mission: helping members build trusted relationships that generate real business results.

“The Connective has always been about creating meaningful connections, not simply filling rooms,” said Joe Mindak, the original founder of The Connective.“The Connective MM&E allows us to better serve professionals operating in the middle market and enterprise space while preserving the high standards and collaborative culture that define our community.”

Professionals interested in learning more about The Connective MM&E or determining whether they may be a fit are encouraged to complete the organization's qualification process here.

For more information, visit

About The Connective

The Connective is a business networking organization focused on helping professionals build trusted relationships that create measurable business opportunities. Through curated communities, innovative technology, and a relationship-first approach, members generate referrals, strategic partnerships, and long-term business growth. Powered by the Nolodex platform, The Connective combines modern networking with referral management and relationship intelligence to help professionals turn connections into results.

Joe Mindak

The Connective

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The Connective Launches The Connective MM&E, an Exclusive Networking Community for Mid-Market & Enterprise Professionals News Provided By Joshua Milne PR November 11, 2026, 14:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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