LNKT Adds Satellite Check-In: No Extra Device Required

New feature lets users send a check-in and share their location beyond cell coverage, using the satellite messaging already built into smartphones

- Tony Jenniges, founder of LNKTKEARNEY, NE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LNKT, a real-time safety and mapping app built for outdoor enthusiasts and their loved ones, today announced Satellite Check-In, a new way to send a message and share a precise mapped location using satellite messaging already built into compatible smartphones. No separate satellite communicator is required.For hunters, hikers and anyone heading into remote country, losing service has long meant losing the ability to show family exactly where they are. Satellite Check-In changes that. When a compatible phone can connect to a supported satellite messaging service, a user can send a check-in through LNKT; their selected LNKT contact receives a notification that opens the sender's location on a map.Unlike a conventional“I'm okay” text, a Satellite Check-In connects the message to a location the recipient can actually see. A hunter can check in from a remote ridge. A hiker can show a family member where the day's route has taken them. And a loved one at home can open the map instead of trying to interpret a description of an unfamiliar place.LNKT launched in September 2026 as a safety and mapping platform for people who spend time outdoors and those waiting on them at home. Users scout with high-definition satellite imagery and detailed map layers, mark waypoints, draw trails and turn any point into a Safety Area. From there, the app handles the checking in on its own, automatically notifying chosen contacts when someone arrives, leaves or veers off a shared route, with no manual check-in required. Satellite Check-In extends that reach into country with no cell service.How it works:. Choose a contact and message. In LNKT, the sender opens Satellite Check-In, selects an LNKT contact and chooses a preset message or writes their own.. Send through the phone. LNKT opens the phone's native messaging app with the LNKT destination number populated. When cellular service is unavailable, the phone sends it over satellite.. Put the location on the map. LNKT processes the incoming check-in using its backend system and sends the selected recipient a push notification that their contact has checked in. Opening it shows the sender's check-in location on the LNKT map.Satellite Check-In requires a phone and carrier that support satellite messaging. On iPhone, availability depends on model, software and region; on Android, it varies by device and carrier. Satellite messaging must be set up before heading out, and in most cases the sender needs a clear view of the sky. Transmission is not guaranteed in every location or condition.Recipients need LNKT installed and must be connected with the sender to receive the notification and view the map. LNKT recommends saving its check-in number before heading into the field.Satellite Check-In builds on LNKT's existing safety platform, which includes live location sharing, Safety Areas with arrival and departure notifications, route sharing, offline-friendly mapping and detailed satellite and terrain layers. The new feature extends a critical part of that experience into places with no cell service.“LNKT exists because my family found out how fast a normal day outdoors can go sideways, and how much it matters that somebody knows where you are,” said Tony Jenniges, founder of LNKT.“Most people don't want to buy a $400 beacon for a weekend hunt or the few times a year they end up somewhere remote. But they've already got a phone in their pocket. This lets them send word and a location from a place with no bars, and they can do it with a device they already own.”Satellite Check-In is available now for LNKT premium subscribers on Android and iOS. LNKT is free to download, with premium offered at $9.99 per month or $99 per year. To learn more about the app, its features and applications, visit lnktapp.Satellite Check-In is a nonemergency check-in feature. It does not contact emergency responders, provide SOS or replace a dedicated emergency communicator.

Nathan Borowski

Stillwater PR

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LNKT Adds Satellite Check-In: No Extra Device Required News Provided By Stillwater PR November 11, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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