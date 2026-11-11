Celebrate The Holidays In Piedmont, Italy: Casa Di Langa Shares New Winter Offerings And Festive Experiences

Casa di Langa Snowy Hotel View

Casa di Langa Wine Academy

Casa di Langa Spa View

Casa di Langa Suite Alta Langa

Casa di Langa Fàula Ristorante Dining

Travelers can choose a culinary escape, a wellness retreat, or a two-night New Year's Eve celebration, with seasonal stays available from Nov 3 to Jan 9

PIEDMONT, LANGHE, ITALY, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This holiday season, Casa di Langa invites travelers to experience a different kind of festive escape in Northern Italy's famed Langhe region, introducing special holiday packages that pair local traditions with gourmet dining at Fàula Ristorante and restorative wellness at Lelòse Spa. Nestled amid UNESCO World Heritage vineyards, the five-star luxury hotel gives families, couples and travelers a cozy space to gather for an authentic Italian Christmas and New Year's Eve. From curated seasonal stays to close proximity to renowned Christmas village markets, guests can celebrate, unwind and immerse themselves in the rich winter culture of Piedmont.A Season of Culinary CelebrationAt Casa di Langa's signature restaurant, Fàula, Executive Chef Francesco Clerico honors regional heritage with elevated menus designed to celebrate the distinct flavors of the Langhe. Born from a farm-to-table philosophy, every dish highlights local sourcing and the peak ingredients of the winter harvest. This holiday season, guests can gather over thoughtfully curated culinary experiences:Christmas Day Lunch: A refined reinterpretation of beloved Italian classics, featuring traditional capon, handmade cappelletti in rich broth, and an inventive Piedmontese twist on the classic cotoletta: crispy beef rump coated in local hazelnuts and grissini.New Year's Eve Gala Dinner: An indulgent seven-course dining experience celebrating fine coastal seafood and seasonal autumn/winter harvests. Highlights include raw scallop carpaccio with pomegranate, a mini crab burger with oyster mayonnaise, and a "Zarzuela-style" seafood risotto. The midnight toast is preceded by a refreshing citrus sorbet with gin fizz foam and a signature "Pan di Stelle" dessert featuring pears, ginger and cinnamon.New Year's Day Late Breakfast: Guests ringing in 2027 can enjoy a leisurely, extended morning breakfast running from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM on January 1, 2027.To complement the dining experience, Casa di Langa offers access to the region's cherished wine culture. The estate sustainably cultivates Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes, which are harvested and sent to its celebrated sister wineries, Vietti and Enrico Serafino, to be transformed into Alta Langa DOCG sparkling wines. The hotel's concierge can arrange private tours and tastings at both historic estates, offering guests an intimate glimpse into traditional Piedmontese winemaking. On-property, guests can dive deeper into the Piedmontese culture by enrolling in the Wine Academy or take hands-on cooking classes to master regional recipes and traditional Piedmontese techniques.Exclusive Winter Stays & Seasonal PackagesCasa di Langa introduces two seasonal packages-Traditional Langhe and Deep Reset-available for stays from November 3, 2026, through January 9, 2027, alongside a dedicated two-night New Year's Eve celebration.Traditional Langhe: Designed for culture and flavor enthusiasts, this package includes a welcome Truffle Martini, a curated“Langhe Experience” for two, and an authentic multi-course traditional tasting dinner.Deep Reset: A restorative winter escape featuring 50-minutes of private access to Lelòse Spa, a signature 50-minute treatment, and a tailored post-treatment herbal infusion.2027 New Year's Eve Celebration: Ring in the New Year with a two-night stay inclusive of a welcome aperitivo, the seven-course New Year's Eve gala dinner with a midnight toast, and a leisurely, extended New Year's Day breakfast.Winter Wellness at Lelòse SpaAt Lelòse Spa, winter in the Langhe brings an invitation for quiet reflection and physical recovery. The Deep Reset is a sensory journey of pure balance, created to realign body and mind when winter's chill, the strain of the ski slopes, or the frenzy of the holiday season begin to take their toll. This ritual focuses on the two extremities of the body, starting with a relaxing upper-body massage for the head, and targeting plantar reflexology for the feet. By focusing on where the deepest tensions tend to accumulate, it delivers an immediate sense of lightness and a renewed, radiant energy.Discover the Local Christmas MarketsCasa di Langa is perfect for exploring Piedmont's surrounding historic towns, which come alive during the holidays with twinkling lights and festive decor. Intimate artisan shops open their doors along the streets, filling the crisp winter air with the tempting aromas of freshly baked Italian sweets, spiced mulled wine and regional delicacies. Guests are perfectly positioned to experience the region's legendary holiday traditions, most notably the“Magical Christmas Village” of Langhe-Roero and Monferrato. As one of the most well-known Christmas markets in the entire region, the event is recognized among the top 10 most important Christmas markets in Europe. Every weekend from November 14 until December 20, the market and events welcome thousands of visitors to explore three nearby destinations:Asti (45-minute drive): Featuring over 130 festive wooden chalets brimming with handmade crafts, artisanal gifts and regional street food specialties from across Italy.Govone (40-minute drive): Operating in tandem with Asti, the majestic Royal Castle of Govone transforms into a fairy-tale wonderland complete with monumental light installations, artisan stalls, street food, mulled wine and Santa's house.San Damiano d'Asti (45-minute drive): On select festive dates, the ancient alleys and historic courtyards of San Damiano come alive with the living heritage of the Presepe Vivente (Living Nativity), featuring dozens of costumed scenes and traditional depictions.Rates at Casa di Langa start at €515 per night for a Classic Room. For more information on exclusive holiday packages or to book a stay, visit .# # #About Casa di LangaSet amid 100 acres of vineyards, forests, and rolling hills in Italy's Alta Langa, Casa di Langa is a 39-room retreat where rural heritage meets contemporary design. This five-star hotel invites guests to experience Piedmont through seasonal cuisine at Fàula Ristorante, rare wines at Sorì Cocktail Bar, and immersive experiences like truffle hunting, cooking classes, and unique access to its sister wineries, Enrico Serafino and Vietti. Every detail reflects a connection to the land, from organic gardens to curated art and architecture rooted in place. Guided by a philosophy of understated luxury and innate sustainability, Casa di Langa offers a peaceful, sensory-rich escape with intuitive service and a strong local spirit. A proud member of Beyond Green, it is ideally positioned between Milan, Torino, and the Ligurian coast, yet feels wonderfully off the beaten path.

Anna Gilchrist

REYA Communications

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Celebrate the Holidays in Piedmont, Italy: Casa di Langa Shares New Winter Offerings and Festive Experiences News Provided By REYA Communications November 11, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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