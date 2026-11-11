Three Maha Beaches Win International Blue Flag Award

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Maharashtra's efforts in sustainable coastal management, environmental conservation, and eco-tourism have achieved major success at the international level as, for the first time, the International Blue Flag Jury has announced the prestigious 'International Blue Flag' award for the 2026-27 season for three beaches in Maharashtra: Ladghar and Guhagar in Ratnagiri district, and Shrivardhan in Raigad district.

With this achievement, Maharashtra has secured a spot on the international list of Blue Flag beaches for the first time. These beaches received this honour by meeting international standards for environmental conservation, beach cleanliness, water quality, biodiversity protection, tourist safety, basic infrastructure, and sustainable tourism management.

Maharashtra Minister of Environment and Climate Change Department Pankaja Munde said, "This is a proud achievement that adds to Maharashtra's glory. The fact that Ladghar, Guhagar, and Shrivardhan have received the international 'Blue Flag' award is global recognition of the state's ongoing efforts in environmental conservation, cleanliness, and sustainable tourism. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the State Government is committed to striking a balance between environmental protection and development."

She noted, "This award will give Maharashtra's coastline a new identity on the global tourism map and boost local employment and the economy. In the future, we will continue our efforts to develop other eligible beaches in the state to international standards, making Maharashtra a leading hub for sustainable and eco-friendly tourism.”

She further stated that the Blue Flag is not just an award; it is an international quality certification for eco-friendly development, cleanliness, safety, and sustainable tourism. This success will certainly help put Maharashtra's beaches more prominently on the global tourism map.

The coordinated efforts of the State Government's Environment and Climate Change Department and Tourism Department played a key role behind this major success.

The efforts of the respective District Collectors and district administrations, local self-government bodies, Gram Panchayats, Beach Management Committees, local citizens, and various agencies were also crucial.

The Blue Flag program will be used to develop other eligible beaches along Maharashtra's vast coastline to meet international standards. This will help boost local employment, tourism businesses, and the economy while protecting coastal environments, said the government release.

The Blue Flag season for these three newly awarded beaches will begin on November 15, 2026. The official International Blue Flags are being brought from the Netherlands; they will be handed over to the State's Environment and Climate Change Department.

Following this, plans are underway to organise a flag-hoisting ceremony in coordination with the relevant departments and district administration.

In total, 22 beaches across India received Blue Flag recognition for the 2026-27 season. This includes 13 renewed beaches and 9 new ones. Maharashtra having three of its beaches on this new list is a matter of pride for the state.