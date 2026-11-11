Punjab BJP Seeks White Paper On State's Health Budget

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 11 (IANS) Former Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Vijay Sampla on Wednesday exposed the Bhagwant Mann government's claims of a 'Sehat Karanti', saying that just as the state government had indulged in publicity under the banner of 'Education Revolution' while leaving 60 per cent of principal posts (1,153) and 35,000 teacher posts vacant.

It demanded a White Paper detailing the health budget, advertising expenditure and recruitment process.

He made these assertions citing the Union Health Ministry's report, "Health Dynamics of India: 2024-25".

In a press statement here, Sampla, citing the Central government report, said that not a single one of Punjab's 84 rural Community Health Centres (CHCs) has all four key specialists -- a surgeon, gynaecologist, physician and paediatrician.

Of the 268 sanctioned posts, 224 (around 84 per cent) are vacant, with only 44 specialists in position.

The BJP leader said that only 10 of the 67 sanctioned surgeon posts, 11 of the 71 gynaecologist posts, eight of the 56 physician posts, and 15 of the 74 paediatrician posts have been filled.

As many as 26 of the 29 anaesthetist posts, essential for emergency surgeries, are vacant.

Among the 79 urban CHCs, only three are fully staffed, while 225 of the 346 sanctioned posts remain vacant.

At sub-divisional hospitals, only 235 of the 575 sanctioned doctor posts and 390 of the 661 specialist posts are filled.

Meanwhile, at district hospitals, only 328 of the 570 doctor posts and 533 of the 713 specialist posts are occupied.

Sampla said the silence of Health Minister Balbir Singh over these figures was a clear indication of the state government's failure.

He added that in the name of promoting Mohalla Clinics, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had crippled Punjab's entire healthcare system.

The Punjab BJP demanded that the AAP government immediately fill all vacant posts of doctors and specialists in CHCs and hospitals within a time-bound framework.