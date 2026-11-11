Tejashwi Accuses NDA Govt Of Administrative Failure, Says Bihar Heading Towards 'Anarchy'

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 11 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the NDA government and Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, accusing them of pushing the state towards administrative chaos, corruption and lawlessness.

In a social media post, Tejashwi described Bihar's situation as one marked by financial disorder, administrative mismanagement, poor governance, indiscipline and an absence of effective rule.

He alleged that misgovernance, deteriorating law and order, and corruption had become deep-rooted structural problems under the NDA government, affecting every section of society and all levels of administration.

"The mafia holds sway at every level. What could be more unfortunate than a situation where criminals are killing police personnel, while the police are killing innocent citizens to cover up their own failures?" he said.

The RJD leader claimed that Bihar was heading towards anarchy and destruction under what he described as an incompetent Chief Minister. He alleged that officials did not take Samrat Choudhary seriously because of his lack of administrative understanding and ineffective functioning.

Tejashwi further accused the Chief Minister of neglecting public grievances and issues affecting people's lives, while giving priority to matters that had little relevance to public welfare.

He said employment, quality education, healthcare, law and order, industrial growth, infrastructure development, technology and investment appeared to be missing from the government's priorities.

The Leader of the Opposition also alleged that the police and administration had become increasingly unaccountable and that corruption had crossed all limits.

Taking his attack further, Tejashwi questioned the circumstances in which Samrat Choudhary had assumed office, alleging that the NDA had come to power through electoral malpractice.

"Have these verified crooks, who seized power by stealing votes, handed over the reins of the state to this 'appointed' Chief Minister solely to push Bihar into an abyss of ruin?" he asked.

The remarks mark another sharp political attack by the RJD leader on the NDA government, with governance, law and order, and the legitimacy of the ruling alliance remaining central to the Opposition's criticism.