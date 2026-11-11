Turkish Airlines Strengthens Its China Network With Chengdu

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, November 2026 – Turkish Airlines officially launched its scheduled flights to Chengdu, one of the leading economic, cultural and technological hubs in western China, on 11 November 2026. Chengdu will become the fourth city in mainland China served by Turkish Airlines, following Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn Home to more than 21 million people, Chengdu is one of China's most prominent metropolitan centres. The city serves as a major hub for trade, logistics, and finance, hosting numerous multinational companies operating in strategic industries such as electronics, automotive, aviation, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence. Recognized by UNESCO as a“City of Gastronomy”, Chengdu attracts millions of visitors every year with its world-renowned Sichuan cuisine, as well as the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, a natural habitat and conversation center for giant pandas. Commenting on the launch of flights to Chengdu, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Murat Şeker said:“China holds a strategically important position among Turkish Airlines' key markets. With the launch of our flights to Chengdu, one of China's foremost tourism, technology, and aviation centers, and a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, we are further strengthening our flight network in the country. We believe this new route will contribute to the continued growth of commercial, cultural, and tourism ties between Türkiye and China.” Turkish Airlines will operate three weekly flights on the Istanbul–Chengdu route on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, while return flights from Chengdu to Istanbul will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The new route will provide a direct connection between Chengdu, Türkiye, and Turkish Airlines' extensive global network. Flights to Chengdu Tianfu International Airport will be operated using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Schedule Details:

FL. NO START DAYS DEPARTURE ARRIVAL TK 226 11 November 2026 Wednesday, Friday, Sunday Istanbul Airport 02:05 15.40 Chengdu Tianfu International Airport TK 227 12 November 2026 Monday, Thursday, Saturday Chengdu Tianfu International Airport 00.45 05.55 Istanbul Airport

*All times are local

To mark the launch of the new route, Turkish Airlines is offering special fares starting from USD 540 for travel between Istanbul and Chengdu. Fares are available on Turkish Airlines' official website and may vary at sales offices and travel agencies.

For more information on Turkish Airlines and its flight schedules, please visit , call 444 0 849, or contact any Turkish Airlines sales office.