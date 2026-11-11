Young Athletes Steal The Spotlight On Day 3 Of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November: The 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship entered its third day at Mubadala Arena on Wednesday, with young male and female athletes competing in the grey, yellow and orange belt categories. The competitions brought together participants from local and international clubs and academies, with large numbers of families and fans turning out to support the athletes. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the championship runs until November 21, attracting athletes from around the world and reinforcing its position as one of the leading events on the international jiu-jitsu calendar.

H.E. Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said,“Investing in young athletes is an important part of our strategy to encourage more people to practise jiu-jitsu and ensure the UAE continues to achieve success in the sport.

“Starting jiu-jitsu at a young age helps children develop values such as discipline, patience, confidence and respect for others, while also improving their skills. Competing in an international championship like this gives them valuable experience and encourages them to keep practising.

“Developing future champions starts with identifying talented athletes at a young age and giving them the support they need. Families, schools, clubs and the Federation all have an important role to play. We want to provide an environment where young athletes can learn and improve, helping the UAE continue its jiu-jitsu success.”

The day's matches saw promising performances from young athletes, who demonstrated their skills and determination on the mats. Families cheered their children throughout the competitions, while medal ceremonies celebrated as winners took the podium.

Hassan Ali Mohammed Alraeesi, father of Abdalla Hassan Alraeesi, who represents Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, said,“Jiu-jitsu has helped my son become more disciplined and confident. Competing in a major international championship like this is a great experience for children and encourages families to continue supporting them in the sport.”

Brazil's Hugo Mataruna, 11, representing Level Up BJJ, won gold in the boys' 34kg orange belt division.“I am very happy to win gold in Abu Dhabi,” he said.“I trained hard for this championship and followed my coach's instructions. I want to keep improving and win more titles in the future.”

UAE athlete Nouf Rashid Al Sakhawi of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club won silver in the girls' 25 kg grey belt division.“I am happy to win the silver medal. Competing here has given me a lot of experience, and I will keep training hard so I can come back and compete for gold in future editions,” she said.

The championship continues on Thursday with boys' and girls' junior competitions in the grey, yellow, orange and green belt categories. The matches are expected to bring together talented young athletes from local and international clubs and academies, giving them further opportunities to gain experience and develop their skills.