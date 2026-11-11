MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The third edition of the only interschool band competition in the UAE starts at 8am on 14 November at THE WOODS at GEMS Our Own Indian School in Dubai Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November, 2026 – GEMS OUR OWN INDIAN SCHOOL, DUBAI is hosting TRINITY COLLEGE LONDON DESERT ROCK '26, the only interschool rock band competition in the UAE, which brings together young musicians with the courage, creativity, and determination to step away from the beaten path and forge a sound of their own. Eighteen school rock bands from across the country will battle it out on the stage for the ever-rolling DESERT ROCK trophy, alongside a host of coveted group and individual awards.

The third edition of the competition will take place on Saturday, 14 November, at THE WOODS at GEMS Our Own Indian School (OIS) in Dubai. Participation is open to all K-12 schools in the UAE, including those outside the GEMS network. This year's roster features schools from Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi.

Joe Peter, Head of the Department of Performing Arts at OIS and Founder of the OIS Music & Theatre Fraternity and Desert Rock, said:“The OIS Music & Theatre Fraternity is constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible at our school, captained by our principal Lalitha Suresh, who is a staunch believer in holistic education. She has always been passionate about sparking transformation where it is least expected, and her leadership inspires the teams around her to carry out her vision. When a few students proposed to organise an interhouse rock music competition, we chose to keep their idea alive after they graduated – and thus, DESERT ROCK was born.”

The event kicks off at 8am with DESERT ROCK brand ambassadors – a 40-strong convoy of Harley riders on their magnificent machines – making a spectacular entrance, followed by last year's champions arriving in true rock-star style in a glitzy limousine.

The competition provides young musical talent with an on-stage experience normally reserved for semi-pro bands, with a sound check the day before and a professional sound engineer, alumni Jehoash Jonah on hand to ensure optimal settings for their instruments. In addition, the members of the OIS school band are trained to offer stagehand support to the musicians, bringing the turnaround time between slots to four minutes. After each performance, the band will be interviewed by OIS mass media students.

Three standout names from Dubai's rock fraternity are bringing their expertise to this year's jury. Nikhil Uzgare of the band POINT OF VIEW, which has opened for international acts such as Guns N' Roses and Deep Purple in Dubai, will judge vocals. Elton Frans, a South African drummer who has shared the stage with the likes of Sister Sledge and Lionel Richie, will evaluate drums, and Isaac Tbazz, a Nigerian bass guitarist, will assess all other instruments.

Award categories include Best Band, Best Band Runner-Up, Best Band People's Choice, Best Vocalist, Best Frontman, Best Guitarist, Best Bassist, Best Keyboardist, and Best Drummer. Meanwhile, teachers of participating schools will be vying for four Most Wanted Reel awards with prizes that include a one-night hotel stay at Rove Hotels

To wrap up the event, an ensemble of participating school music teachers will take to the stage for a 30-minute jam session, offering students a rare opportunity to see their educators in a new light. Another DESERT ROCK tradition is a music-and-dinner get-together for all participating teachers as a thank-you gesture for everything they do for their students.

Lorna Gomes, Primary School Supervisor at OIS and Supervisor in Charge of Desert Rock, said:“What I love about GEMS is that we are encouraged to think outside the box to make the learning experience fun and effective. DESERT ROCK is a prime example of this approach. We are thrilled to stage the third edition of the competition that has been growing in popularity year after year. Although we had decided to stick to 15 bands due to time restrictions, we caved in to earnest requests from schools and included three more. A lot of thought and efforts go into the execution of the event, and I would like to thank everyone who has helped bring this year's edition to life.”

DESERT ROCK '26 is co-sponsored by Goyals and Wizhull and supported by BlackOut, Events Planet, Loco Bear, Onset, Oregano, Rainbow Steak House, and ROVE Hotels. Trinity College London is the title sponsor of this event for the third year in a row.

Since its inception in 2024, the competition has seen a steady increase in the number of participating bands – from 12 in its debut year to 16 in the sophomore edition to 18 this year. Previous winners include GEMS Modern Academy and GEMS Founders School (GFS).