Press Release: Fastercapital Welcomes Ssembatya Vista Homes Ltd To Equitypilot To Accelerate Kampala Housing Project

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Kampala faces continued pressure on supply for middle-income rental housing driven by students and young professionals. Smaller, well-located developments that combine durable... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Kampala, Uganda & Dubai, UAE

Kampala faces continued pressure on supply for middle-income rental housing driven by students and young professionals. Smaller, well-located developments that combine durable construction and lower operating costs can deliver steady rental yields while helping address the city's short-term housing deficit.

What the Startup Delivers?

Ssembatya Vista Homes Ltd proposes a compact, cost-efficient development delivering six 6-bedroom apartment units (approximately 80 m3 each) on a site in Kampala. The design emphasizes resilient construction (hollow-block, reinforced concrete, tiled finishes) and operating-cost reduction through solar water heating and rainwater harvesting. Projected first-year gross rental income is $30,024 with an expected ROI in the 10–24% range, targeting 90% occupancy among middle-income renters.

Why Now?

Rising urban demand and constrained supply make modest mid-density projects viable in well-served Kampala neighborhoods. Energy- and water-saving systems improve net operating margins and tenant appeal, while current contractor capacity and permit pathways enable a 12-month completion timeline.

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

Under EquityPilot, FasterCapital will work with Ssembatya Vista Homes Ltd to: – Confirm plot title and perform final due diligence. – Refine cost estimates and procure firm contractor bids (2–3 quotes). – Complete design review, align permit strategy with local authorities, and build a milestone-based implementation plan. FasterCapital's support focuses on execution readiness and connecting the founder with local contractors, technical advisors, and investor channels. This engagement does not guarantee funding.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Ssembatya Vista Homes Ltd through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'

Founder Comment Ssembatya Saadi, CEO of Ssembatya Vista Homes Ltd, said:“This program will help finalize our title checks, secure competitive contractor quotes, and accelerate permit approvals so we can deliver quality, affordable units within 12 months.”

Next 90 Days

1. Confirm plot availability and clear title search.2. Finalize detailed contractor quotes and sign fixed-price construction contract.3. Submit final design and secure permits; commence groundwork by month

4. FasterCapital will track these milestones with weekly progress check-ins and a 30/60/90-day milestone plan.

About Ssembatya Vista Homes Ltd

Ssembatya Vista Homes Ltd is developing a six-unit apartment block in Kampala targeting middle-income renters including students and young professionals. The project prioritizes cost-efficient construction, tenant-focused amenities, and sustainability measures (solar water heating and rainwater harvesting) to lower operating costs and improve long-term asset value.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.