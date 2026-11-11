Jon Rahm is eager to seize his unexpected chance at Race to Dubai glory by making it a season-ending Rolex Series double at the DP World Tour Championship. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Spaniard arrived at last week's Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship 51st on the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World and looking at a battle to even make it to the season finale at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

An 11th DP World Tour and sixth Rolex Series title later and he is now in sixth, knowing another win could see him crowned European Number One for a second time.

In five appeances over the Earth Course he has three wins and two other top fives, so holding up his end of the bargain looks a distinct possibility.

And should he achieve what looked highly improbable just six days ago, his next aim is to chase down Seve Ballesteros' haul of six Harry Vardon Trophies and beyond.

“I'm coming in with a little extra incentive,” he said.“I really didn't think even winning last week I was going to have a chance to possibly win the Race to Dubai at all. So that obviously gives this week a little bit more meaning than it did before.

“It would mean a great deal. I think it would just be more of a step towards hopefully getting closer to what Seve was able to achieve.

“But it would still be a long way to go. I think that second one would mean a lot, if I ever get to five or six, and then after that, you think about Monty and by then, you'll probably be thinking about Rory, whatever he's at.

“I think after the first one, those second, thirds, it becomes something, once you can approach whoever is next. Or once you're done, you can reflect on it. It would be special, to not knowing I had a chance, come in the last two weeks and get it done.”

While Rahm's victory at Yas Links turned his DP World Tour season on its head, it came off the back of a result at the BMW PGA Championship that would have seen him finish last were it not for withdrawals.

He also missed the cut at the U.S. Open and had to miss the Open de España presented by Madrid – where he is a three-time winner – due to the impending birth of his fourth child last month.

He finished second at the US PGA Championship, however, and believes outside of the Majors, it has been another good year that has seen him rise back to sixth in the Official World Golf Ranking.

“I've played really good golf this year,” he said.“It's just that unfortunately some of my not-so-good weeks happen to be in the Majors. Besides the PGA where I had a decent chance of winning, the other three Majors, I didn't do a good enough job.

“Overall really good, but those tournaments matter so much to all of us that, you know, kicking myself a little bit over that.”

Away from the action on the Earth course, the Championship Village offers a full day out across all four days. Some of the UAE's favourite eateries, including Pickl, Allo Beirut and La Patrona, will serve from 20 catering locations across the village and the 15th and 17th platforms. In the Skill Zone, fans can join free daily clinics from the Tommy Fleetwood Academy, try the F1 simulators and take on the putting challenges, with big screens, trick-shot shows and live music throughout.

Dedicated kids zones are open every day with bouncy castles, face painting and magic shows. Saturday November 14 is Ladies Day, with free Pilates, a beginners' golf clinic, two complimentary drinks from 11am and live music from Ark Angels after play. Sunday November 15 is Family Day, when kids can enjoy free House of Pops ice lollies and join their parents for free golf lessons.

Free General Admission for Thursday November 12 is now sold out. General Admission for Friday to Sunday starts from AED 60, and children aged 17 and under go free, although their tickets must still be registered in advance. Groups of eight or more can save with discounted General Admission tickets, and the 1st Tee Experience returns as an add-on.

If you want a front-row seat as the Race to Dubai is decided, Ticket+ guarantees a spot in the shaded front section of The Greatest Bar on Earth – powered by Axi, with views of the 17th green and 18th tee. On the closing holes, the Championship Chalet on the 18th green and the Earth Lounge on the 16th offer premium views, but fans should act fast: the Earth Lounge is sold out on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and the Chalet is sold out on Friday and Sunday.