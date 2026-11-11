NCW Chief Slams Jharkhand Govt Over Tribal Activist Nisha Bhagat Case

NCW Chairperson Criticizes Jharkhand Administration

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Wednesday lashed out at the Jharkhand administration during her visit to the state, expressing deep concern over the tragic death of tribal activist Nisha Bhagat and alleging a systemic lack of cooperation from top state and police officials. The high-profile visit comes in the wake of widespread public outrage and serious allegations raised by the deceased activist's parents regarding her sudden death, which family members and local groups claim was a result of intense harassment and foul play.

Addressing the media, Rahatkar revealed that the Commission's attempts to coordinate with the state's top leadership and law enforcement met with complete administrative stonewalling. She stated that despite prior appointments and requests. "The case of Nisha is extremely grave; the loss of a young woman's life in this manner is deeply unfortunate, and the Commission is profoundly concerned about this matter... recognising the gravity of the situation-and noting that four or five similar incidents have occurred within the last 15 days, all of which we have taken cognisance of-we requested a meeting with the DGP. However, we received no response; we were merely told that, due to a restricted holiday, the meeting could not take place. Furthermore, during our visit to Gumla, we were unable to meet with either the District Magistrate or the Superintendent of Police..."

Recalling her interactions with local officials and the state machinery, Rahatkar added, "When we went to Gumla, we couldn't meet the SSP and DM either. We had scheduled a meeting in Ranchi, but no one came to meet. We had also asked to meet the DGP, but unfortunately, that meeting could not take place either. I have visited here twice, but unfortunately, no one gave any time to discuss the atrocities against women here. We had also asked for an appointment to meet the Chief Minister, but we didn't get that either. If atrocities against women are taking place in Jharkhand as well, then who will stand with them when the National Commission for Women comes here...?"

NCW Meeting with Grieving Family

During her visit to Gumla, the NCW Chairperson met with the grieving parents of late Nisha Bhagat at their residence. Highlighting the gravity of the incident, Rahatkar noted that the young activist's untimely death is a severe blow to women's safety and dignity. "The manner in which Nisha Bhagat died is a truly horrific incident-one that deals a severe blow to both the safety and the dignity of women... I informed them that the National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the incident the very day it occurred. We immediately wrote to the DGP of Jharkhand, seeking an update on the investigation... We intend to understand the sequence of events-why this occurred-and the measures taken thus far to instill confidence among women, ensure justice, and provide security... The Commission is deeply concerned by this persistent pattern of events. We also intend to meet and hold discussions with the state's Director General of Police (DGP) regarding these matters..."

She emphasised, "Today, the National Commission for Women has come to Ranchi and Gumla. A few days ago, Nisha Bhagat passed away, which is very unfortunate... There can be nothing more unfortunate than a young girl having to end her life due to harassment. The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of this. Along with this, we have asked the DGP of Jharkhand to conduct an immediate inquiry into the matter and submit a report thereafter... What circumstances arose that forced her to lose her life? We have also asked what actions have been taken by them and demanded the strictest possible action against the culprits. Today, there is massive public outrage and a demand for immediate action..."

Addressing the CBI Probe and Administrative Accountability

Reacting to the state government's decision to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Rahatkar maintained that handing over the case does not free the state administration from its fundamental duty to protect citizens and conduct transparent local policing. She warned that the preliminary groundwork handled by state authorities must stand scrutiny: "The government needs to handle this matter with extreme sensitivity; while referring the case to the CBI is one step, the state government cannot absolve itself of responsibility simply by doing so..."

Rahatkar noted that the commission has noted a backlog of hundreds of complaints regarding women's safety across Jharkhand without proper administrative replies. Reaffirming the Commission's commitment, she stated that the NCW will closely monitor the investigation to ensure accountability and justice for Nisha Bhagat and her family. Nisha Bhagat's death, allegedly due to suicide, had sparked a row against the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand as the BJP and several activists demanded a CBI probe. She died on November 6, following a social media broadcast, viewed by thousands, in which she expressed deep distress and openly named local land mafias, government officials, and police inaction for driving her to extreme despair. The police confirmed registering an Unnatural Death (UD) case, conducting an FSL scientific sweep, and subjecting the body to a medical board post-mortem at RIMS. While acknowledging that the deceased activist accused the Pithoria SHO of ignoring prior written complaints, the police administration maintained that all allegations are being actively probed before assigning formal culpability.

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