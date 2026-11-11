No Running Water, Less Oxygen: Why 50,000 People Call The World's Highest Town Home

La Rinconada in Peru, the world's highest settlement, is home to thousands of people living at around 5,000 metres above sea level. With no running water, limited infrastructure and thin air, daily life is a struggle.

For travellers who dream of exploring unusual destinations, Peru offers everything from ancient ruins and breathtaking mountains to dense Amazonian forests. However, high in the Andes Mountains lies a settlement where everyday life is far from an adventure.

La Rinconada, widely recognised as the world's highest permanent settlement, is situated at approximately 5,000 metres above sea level. Home to thousands of people drawn by the promise of gold, the town is known for its extremely thin air, poor sanitation, limited infrastructure and challenging living conditions.

Reports have also suggested that life expectancy here is around 35 years, although this figure has not been confirmed by reliable official demographic data.

Located in Peru's Puno region in the eastern Andes, La Rinconada sits on the slopes of Mount Ananea, beneath a glacier known as La Bella Durmiente, meaning Sleeping Beauty.

According to NASA, the settlement is approximately 5,000 metres above sea level, making it one of the highest places in the world with a permanent population.

Despite its remarkable location, the town lacks several basic facilities, including running water, a sewage system and organised waste disposal.

Residents have had to cope with these shortcomings as the settlement has expanded around gold mining.

La Rinconada initially developed as a temporary mining settlement more than four decades ago. Workers travelled to the remote mountain region in search of gold, and growing mining activity gradually attracted more people.

NASA reported that an unusual payment arrangement allowed male miners to work underground for up to 30 days without receiving a fixed salary. Instead, they could keep whatever gold they managed to extract during that period.

Although this arrangement offered the possibility of finding valuable gold, it also meant that workers had no guaranteed income.

The rising international price of gold during the 2000s brought a major influx of people to La Rinconada. According to NASA, the town's population increased by approximately 230 per cent between 2000 and 2009. Its population has since been estimated at around 50,000, although the actual number may fluctuate.

Electricity was introduced during the 2000s, but essential civic infrastructure did not develop at the same pace.

The rapid expansion transformed what was once a temporary mining camp into a crowded settlement with significant sanitation and waste management problems.

One of the biggest challenges of living in La Rinconada is the lack of oxygen at such an extreme altitude. The air pressure is considerably lower than at sea level, meaning the body receives less oxygen with every breath.

NASA has noted that the amount of oxygen available with each breath is roughly half of what a person would receive at sea level. Consequently, even routine physical activities can become exhausting.

Long-term exposure to these conditions can also contribute to chronic mountain sickness (CMS), a condition associated with prolonged residence at high altitudes.

Chronic mountain sickness can cause symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, ringing in the ears, palpitations and breathlessness. In severe cases, it can lead to serious cardiovascular complications.

NASA cited estimates suggesting that around one in four residents in La Rinconada may suffer from the condition.

Reports have also claimed that life expectancy in the settlement is approximately 35 years. However, this figure should be treated cautiously, as a reliable official estimate of life expectancy specifically for La Rinconada has not been established.

Scientific research has nevertheless documented the considerable health challenges associated with prolonged exposure to extreme altitude.

Apart from health concerns, the settlement faces environmental and social challenges linked to gold mining and inadequate civic facilities. Mining activities have contributed to pollution, while the lack of organised waste collection and proper sanitation makes everyday life difficult.

Reports have also raised concerns about unsafe working conditions and crime. A 2025 report by TripSided described La Rinconada as a dangerous place for visitors, highlighting its lack of a developed tourism industry and the difficulties outsiders could face.

These observations reflect the publication's account rather than an independently established assessment of every part of the settlement.

While Peru attracts visitors from across the world to destinations such as Machu Picchu, La Rinconada presents a very different picture of the country.

Its unusual altitude and gold mining economy have made it internationally known, but the settlement's poor infrastructure, health risks and challenging environment set it apart from conventional tourist destinations.

For its residents, the promise of gold continues to draw people to the mountains despite the hardships.

La Rinconada is therefore not simply a geographical curiosity but also an example of the difficult choices people face when economic opportunities come at the cost of living conditions and health.