Three CRPF Personnel Injured In Kulgam Terror Attack In Jammu Kashmir

Three CRPF Personnel Injured in Kulgam Terror Attack

A forensic team on Wednesday collected samples and other evidence from the spot where unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel in the Akhran area of Kulgam, injuring three CRPF personnel. The team was present at the site as part of the investigation into the firing incident, in which the assailants targeted security personnel deployed at a naka.

Political Reactions to the Incident

Reacting to the attack, Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra termed it not merely a security lapse but a failure on the part of the Government of India, questioning repeated claims that the situation in the region had improved. "It is not merely a security lapse; it is a lapse on the part of the Government of India," Karra said.

Questions Raised Over Security Narrative

Expressing solidarity with the injured personnel and their families, he said the incident raised several questions, particularly as the attack took place close to an event attended by the Lieutenant Governor. "We stand in solidarity with the soldiers who have been injured and with their families. However, this raises many questions. As you noted, the attack took place just two or three kilometres away from the LG's event-this demonstrates that they can strike at will; they attack wherever they choose," he said.

Karra also questioned the Centre's claims about improvement in the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that its narrative changed depending on the circumstances. "Furthermore, the Government of India repeatedly claims that the situation here has improved, yet whenever it suits them, they shift their narrative to suggest that the situation is, in fact, poor. Just look at the past year-consider the incidents in Kishtwar, or in Poonch and Rajouri. Despite these events, they continue to insist that the situation is fine," he said.

Referring to security operations in the region, Karra said, "In Kishtwar, an encounter persisted for 10–12 days; a similar situation unfolded in the Poonch-Rajouri region."

Details of the Attack and Investigation

The force said that the incident took place at around 2.15 pm when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel who were deployed at the naka-- a security checkpoint set up at strategic roads and intersections. Officials said the assailants fled from the spot soon after the indiscriminate firing at the CRPF personnel.

"There has been firing on CRPF Naka at Kulgam, Kashmir. Three personnel injured. Operations are going on to nab the perpetrators and best possible treatment is being provided to the injured personnel," the CRPF said in a statement.

The injured personnel were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag for treatment, and multi-agency hunt operations were launched against the attackers, an official said.

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