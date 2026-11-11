Union Cabinet Approves Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension Project Plan

Union Cabinet Approves Major Metro Expansion

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval for the extension of the Noida Metro Aqua Line corridor from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-04, saying the project would improve connectivity, ease commuting and accelerate economic growth in the region.

Taking to X, Amit Shah described the Cabinet's decision as a "major gift" for residents of Noida and Greater Noida, highlighting the benefits of the proposed metro corridor, which will have five elevated stations. "A major gift for residents of Noida and Greater Noida! Today, the Union Cabinet approved the extension of the Aqua Line metro corridor. This corridor, to be built from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-04, will have 5 elevated stations," Shah said.

He added that the corridor would connect important commercial, educational and healthcare facilities, besides residential areas, to the metro network. "By connecting markets, offices, IT hubs, educational institutions, hospitals and residential complexes to the metro, this corridor will make commuting easier, promote environmental conservation and give fresh impetus to the region's economic growth," he said. Praise the Development Project

CM Yogi also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Cabinet's approval, saying the project would expand the metro network and strengthen urban infrastructure. In a post shared on X, he said, "Under the illustrious leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, 'New India' is moving forward on the path of development. Further accelerating the country's development journey, the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister today, has approved the extension of the 'Metro Rail Aqua Line Corridor from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-04'."

He further said that the extension would significantly expand the metro rail network and provide a boost to the city's infrastructure. "This corridor, being built under the Noida Metro Rail project, will significantly expand the metro rail network. It will also give fresh impetus to the development of the city's infrastructure. Heartfelt thanks to you, Prime Minister ji, for this decision that will make travel easier and more convenient," the Chief Minister added. Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary also welcomed the approval, describing it as another major step towards improving connectivity in the region. "Another major step toward better connectivity... The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the extension of the Aqua Line Metro from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-04. This decision will make travel to IT hubs, colleges and residential areas easier and provide significant relief from traffic congestion. Heartfelt thanks to the Honorable Prime Minister for this welfare-oriented decision," he wrote on X. Details and Benefits

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also welcomed the Cabinet's decision, saying the extension would help reduce commuting time as Noida and Greater Noida continue to expand. In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister said, "As Noida and Greater Noida grow, why should daily commutes become longer? Here is some good news for the people of Noida and Greater Noida! The Cabinet has approved an extension of the Aqua Line Metro."

The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, approved the 8.449-km extension of the Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-04 under the Noida Metro Rail Project. The proposed stretch will comprise five elevated stations. With the operationalisation of this corridor, Noida and Greater Noida will have a total of 71.878 km of active Metro Rail network, according to an official release.

The extension is expected to improve access to commercial hubs, offices, educational institutions, hospitals and residential complexes while reducing road congestion and commute times. Among the commercial destinations expected to benefit are Gaur City Mall, H & S Mall, Blue Sapphire Mall, IKEA and Anthurium Mall. The corridor will also improve connectivity to offices and IT hubs, including Tech Mahindra, TCL Tech and the Oil Industry Development Board. Educational institutions such as Delhi Public School in Sector-122, healthcare facilities including Kailash Hospital, Rama Hospital and Cloud9 Hospital, and residential complexes such as Cleo County Residences and Gaur City 1 and 2 are also expected to benefit from the extended metro connectivity. The project aims to strengthen urban mobility and improve access to employment, business, education and other essential services across Noida and Greater Noida.

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