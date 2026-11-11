New Hyundai Creta: 2027 Model's Interior Leaked, What's New? Find Out Now!

Ahead of the launch of the next-generation Hyundai Creta, more details about the vehicle's interior are out. The new Creta, expected to hit the Indian market in the first half of 2027, is currently being tested in various parts of the country. Earlier leaked spy shots had given clues about the exterior looks and size of the vehicle. Now, a video containing visuals of the new Creta's cabin has also surfaced.

A YouTube channel named MRD Cars shared the new video. The footage shows the test model covered in heavy camouflage parked in a parking lot. Since the vehicle is locked, only some parts of the interior can be seen through the window.

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Bigger than the current model?

Going by the leaked visuals, the new generation Creta is expected to be bigger than the current model. There are also assessments that the new Creta will be similar in size to the second-generation Kia Seltos. However, Hyundai has not officially released the dimensions of the vehicle yet.

The new Creta's dashboard, steering wheel, and center display are covered. Still, a dual-tone color theme in the cabin is visible. It is hinted that an attractive color combination is given to the interior.

Two cup holders can also be seen on the center console. But the traditional gear lever is not visible. It is estimated that the gear lever might be hidden somewhere else or it could be a new shift-by-wire system. The presenter in the video claims that the new Creta will have only two displays and there won't be a three-screen setup. But there is no official confirmation on this. Hyundai's new ccnc infotainment system is also expected in the vehicle.

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Powered front seats and Boss mode

One of the main features expected in the new Creta is powered front seats. In the current model, only the driver's seat gets an 8-way electric adjustment facility. The front passenger seat has to be adjusted manually. But in the new generation, both the driver and front passenger seats might get powered adjustment. A Boss mode where rear seat passengers can adjust the front passenger seat using buttons is also expected in the new Creta. Rear AC vents can also be seen in the test model. USB ports with fast charging facility are also likely to be provided.

More premium features expected

Features like a panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, and ventilated seats are also expected in the new Creta. Apart from this, level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, ambient lighting, different drive modes, and traction modes might also be available.

The auto world is waiting for official details regarding the design, engine options, features, and price of the new Creta. It is estimated that the new model, expected to arrive in the first half of 2027, will make the competition in the mid-size SUV segment tougher.