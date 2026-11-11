Bangladeshi Wins Dh200,000 Sheikh Hamdan International Photography Award

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A Bangladeshi photographer has won the $200,000 Grand Prize of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (Hipa), for capturing a poignant image of a family sleeping within the concrete walls left standing amid the ruins of their Dhaka home.

The winning photographer, named Pinu Rahman, received the award from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during a special ceremony that took place in Dubai's Museum of the Future on November 10.

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Rahman's winning image was taken in the aftermath of a devastating fire that destroyed more than 1,500 houses in Korail, one of Dhaka's most densely populated informal settlements. Against a backdrop of destruction, the image captures the enduring bonds of family and the resilience of those facing extraordinary hardship.

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Held this year under the theme 'Family', the milestone edition of Hipa awards celebrated photography's ability to capture human connections, preserve cultural narratives and tell stories that resonate across borders.

Attended by dignitaries and leading figures from the international photography community, the ceremony saw a total of $1 million awarded across the competition categories and Special Awards, recognising exceptional talent and achievements in photography from around the world.

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During the awarding ceremony, Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, Secretary General of Hipa said: "As we mark our 15th anniversary, we are proud to announce that Hipa's photographic archive has grown to more than one million images, contributed by an active community of over half a million photographers from 209 countries."

Hipa's Special Awards

Sheikh Mohammed also honoured the recipients of Hipa's Special Awards, recognising individuals whose work has made a lasting contribution to photography, visual storytelling and the wider creative community.

The Appreciation Award was presented to Japanese photographer Kazuyoshi Nomachi, whose career spans more than five decades. His extensive body of work documents communities in remote regions and challenging environments, exploring their relationship with the land, their beliefs, spiritual traditions and everyday experiences. Internationally recognised for its artistic, cultural and humanitarian significance, his photography and publications have been described by the international press as 'a valuable record of humanity and the land'.

The Content Creator Award was presented to Syrian photographer Ali Mohamad for his contribution to bridging advanced technology and the visual arts across the Arabic-speaking world. Through his work, he has made complex technological concepts more accessible to photographers and content creators, enabling them to explore new approaches to creative expression.

French photojournalist Véronique de Viguerie received the Hipa Photographer of the Year Award in recognition of her distinguished career documenting the lives of people affected by oppression, war and conflict. Through her photography, she has brought international attention to the experiences of individuals and communities living through some of the world's most difficult circumstances.

Sheikh Mohammed also honoured the winners of the 'Family' category, which invited photographers to explore the relationships, emotions and shared experiences that define family life.

Emirati photographer Hamid Obaid Al Ali won first place, followed by Saudi photographer Nawaf Alosaimi in second and Indian photographer Subhajit Datta in third.

'Dreams Through AI'

Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, honoured the winners of the 'Dreams Through AI' category, which explored the possibilities of artificial intelligence as a medium for artistic expression and visual storytelling.

New Zealand-based photographer Chi Hui Tang secured first place, followed by Chinese photographer Fan Ho Tsang in second and Colombian photographer Bernardo Hernandez in third.

Sultan bin Saif Alneyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, honoured the winners of the 'Portfolio' category, which recognises photographers for the depth, coherence and storytelling strength of a collection of images.

Palestinian photographer Yousef Alzanoon secured first place, followed by American photographer Brent Stirton in second and American astronaut and photographer Don Pettit in third.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, presented the awards in the 'Sports Photography' category, recognising images that capture the intensity, emotion and defining moments of sporting competition.

Chinese photographer Hongbin Wu won first place, followed by Kuwaiti photographer Faisal Hamada in second and Russian photographer Kirill Kudryavtsev in third.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority presented the awards in the 'General' category, recognising photographers whose work demonstrates distinctive artistic perspectives and approaches to colour and black-and-white photography.

In 'General – Colour', Slovak photographer Filip Hrebenda secured first place, followed by Swiss photographer Franco Banfi in second and Italian photographer Ramiro Torrents in third.

In 'General – Black and White', Australian photographer Jono Allen won first place, followed by Indian photographer Barun Sarkar in second and Canadian photographer Thomas Vijayan in third.

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