Brooklyn Electrician Explains How To Choose An Electrical Contractor And What To Expect Before Work Starts

MENAFN - GetNews) Daven Electric Corp. outlines the difference between an electrician and an electrical contractor, what shapes the cost of a service call, and the residential work it handles for Brooklyn homeowners.

BROOKLYN, NY - November 11, 2026 - Daven Electric Corp., a 1st Avenue electrical contractor that provides residential and commercial electrical service to Brooklyn property owners, is sharing national home electrical fire data, winter fire patterns and warning signs of aging residential wiring with homeowners, landlords and property managers in Brooklyn, including the neighborhoods of East Flatbush, Crown Heights and Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The guide draws on "Home Electrical Fires," a May 2026 study by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), and on guidance the company publishes for Brooklyn property owners. It reviews how often electrical fires occur, when they are most likely to cause deaths, and which warning signs suggest a home's electrical system should be evaluated.

National Figures Show More Home Electrical Fires Than in 2010

According to the NFPA report, local fire departments in the United States responded to an estimated annual average of 46,652 home electrical structure fires from 2020 to 2024. Those fires caused an estimated 527 civilian deaths, 1,580 civilian injuries and $2.4 billion in direct property damage each year.

The NFPA estimates the yearly count was higher in 2024 (48,757) than in 2010 (41,390). Electrical distribution, lighting or power-transfer equipment was involved in 47 percent of these fires and in 60 percent of the related civilian deaths and injuries.

Winter and Overnight Fire Patterns

The NFPA estimates that 28 percent of home electrical fires occur in December, January and February, and those three months account for 39 percent of the deaths. Fires that start between midnight and 8 a.m. make up 22 percent of the total but 52 percent of the deaths.

Older Brooklyn Homes and Today's Power Needs

The guide points to the age of Brooklyn's housing as a local factor for property owners in Brooklyn. The company states on its Brooklyn page that most older homes in Brooklyn were not designed for today's power needs, especially when central air conditioning, EV chargers or smart home technology are added.

The company identifies several signs that a Brooklyn home's electrical system may need an evaluation by a licensed electrician: frequent breaker trips, lights that flicker or dim, a fuse box instead of a breaker panel, and outages when new appliances are added.

Choosing an Electrical Contractor

Daven Electric's guidance suggests that owners verify licensing, review a contractor's BBB rating and online reviews, compare quotes from more than one contractor and ask for job references. Its guidance for Flatbush homeowners states that a standard circuit breaker replacement there typically ranges from $150 to $450.

Daven Electric's Work in Brooklyn

According to its Brooklyn page, Daven Electric handles electrical panel upgrades, circuit breaker installations, rewiring, smart home installations and electrical safety inspections for Brooklyn homes and businesses. The page says permits for panel upgrades, new circuits and rewiring are issued through the New York City Department of Buildings, and that the company files applications and schedules inspections for this work.

About Daven Electric Corp.

Daven Electric Corp. is an electrical contractor in Brooklyn, New York, serving homeowners, businesses, property managers and general contractors in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens.