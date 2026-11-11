Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Discuss Easing Border Travel And Labor Procedures

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discussed ways to facilitate cross-border travel, improve conditions for Uzbek citizens working in Kazakhstan, and expand access to Kazakhstan's electronic travel authorization system (QazETA) during a meeting in Tashkent on Wednesday.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the issues were discussed at a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Olimjon Abdullaev and Kazakhstan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan, Yeraly Tugzhanov.

The sides reviewed ways to protect the rights and legitimate interests of Uzbek citizens, facilitate travel between the two countries, and remove barriers to crossing the state border.

Particular attention was paid to simplifying travel procedures, including the possibility of allowing citizens to cross the border using national ID cards. The parties also discussed the possibility of introducing certain preferences for Uzbek citizens under Kazakhstan's QazETA electronic travel authorization system.

The meeting also addressed the organized employment of Uzbek citizens in Kazakhstan, improvements to the relevant legal framework, and measures to ensure favorable conditions for citizens residing in both countries.

Following the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining constructive dialogue and strengthening practical cooperation on the issues discussed.

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan maintain close economic ties, with trade and investment playing a central role in their strategic partnership. Bilateral trade turnover reached $3.7 billion in January–August 2026, accounting for approximately 6.5% of Uzbekistan's total foreign trade. The two countries also cooperate in labor migration, transport, industrial development, and regional connectivity.