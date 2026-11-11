Azerbaijan, CIS Discuss Modern Threats, Challenges To International Security

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states reviewed current threats and challenges to international security at the 14th meeting of CIS security council secretaries in Moscow on November 9.

Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by Secretary of the Security Council Colonel General Ramil Usubov, who led the country's delegation, according to a report by the Azerbaijani Security Council Secretariat.

The event also addressed attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of independent states, and the protection of populations and territories during large-scale natural or man-made emergencies.

Additionally, discussions were held regarding the improvement of operational information exchange among participating states, as well as key areas of cooperation in the fight against the illicit drug trade.

Speaking on the topics on the agenda, Usubov outlined the measures taken by Azerbaijan to address modern challenges and threats, the activities of relevant state institutions, and the tasks that lie ahead.

He also put forward proposals to further enhance cooperation in the security sphere among the competent authorities of the CIS member states, ensuring it remains aligned with the rapidly evolving demands of the times.