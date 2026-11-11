Innocare Announces First Patient Dosed In Clinical Trial Of Novel PSMA/ STEAP1 Bispecific ADC ICP-B381 In China

ICP-B381 is InnoCare's first bispecific ADC built on its proprietary ADC technology platform, comprising a humanized anti- PSMA/STEAP1 antibody conjugated to a potent proprietary payload via a next-generation irreversible linker. By engaging PSMA and STEAP1 simultaneously, ICP-B381 is designed to address heterogeneous tumor cell populations and reduce the risk of tumor escape, potentially benefiting a broader range of patients. In preclinical studies, ICP-B381 demonstrated robust and dose-dependent antitumor activity, outperforming the corresponding single-target PSMA-ADC and STEAP1-ADC at the same dose, with favorable tolerability.

PSMA and STEAP1 are significantly overexpressed in prostate cancer cells with limited expression in normal tissue, making them highly promising therapeutic targets, particularly in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Currently, no bispecific ADC targeting PSMA and STEAP1 has been approved for marketing globally.

Dr. Jasmine Cui, Co-Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO of InnoCare, said,“We are pleased that three of our novel ADC candidates have advanced into clinical development. We will accelerate the development of ICP-B381, to bring this differentiated treatment to prostate cancer patients as early as possible. Building on our proprietary ADC platform, we will continue to expand our pipeline of cutting-edge ADCs and deliver better, innovative treatment options to cancer patients worldwide.”

Prostate cancer is one of the most common malignancies among men worldwide, with an estimated 1.5 million new cases in 2024. It is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in men in nearly two-thirds of the world's countries1.

About InnoCare Pharma

InnoCare (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428) is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases, two therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs worldwide. InnoCare has established comprehensive innovation platforms for drug discovery. To date, the Company has developed a robust product pipeline comprising three approved drugs (orelabrutinib, tafasitamab and zurletrectinib), more than ten innovative drug candidates in clinical development, and multiple programs in preclinical stages. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and the United States. For more information about InnoCare, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn.